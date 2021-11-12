Marco Garcés left position as sports director of Pachuca

Marco Garcés remained in office for nine years; in his management he consolidated players such as Hirving Lozano and Erick Gutiérrez

Pachuca announced the departure of Marco Garcés who, after almost a decade at the top of the Hidalgo team, left the position of sports director after the bad results that the institution has accumulated in the last tournaments.

Through a statement, the club announced that Garcés will leave the Tuzos and thanked “deeply for their dedication and professionalism during these nine years of management.”

Marco Garcés spoke about the implications that returning to activity would have for the players Imago7

Among the achievements that Garcés had are the title of Liga MX, Concacaf Liga de Campeones, third place in the Club World Cup 2017 and two runners-up in Liga MX and Copa MX.

Marco Garcés was in charge of the project of the team that comforted several figures emerged from their basic forces, such as Hirving lozano, Osvaldo Rodriguez, Erick Gutierrez, Kevin Alvarez, among others. He also handled the transfers of multiple players who migrated abroad as Enner Valencia.

This is the second start within the team after the dismissal of Paulo Pezzolano, who failed to lead the Tuzos to the 2021 Apertura play-off.