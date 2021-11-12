Marco Antonio Garcés was dismissed as Sports Director of the Tuzos

The Club Pachuca reported the departure of Sports Director Marco Antonio Garcés. Through a statement shared on their social networks, the Tuzos they confirmed that the separation from the post was given by “mutual agreement”.

“We deeply appreciate his dedication and professionalism to our team during these 9 years of management, in which he won the sixth league title, the fifth league title. CONCACAF, our first world podium with third place in the Club World Cup 2017, as well as two runners-up: 1 in League MX and 1 in MX Cup“.

The statement highlighted Garcés’s participation in the debut of 36 homegrown of which highlights 5 that are currently in the convocation of the Tri and two of them are representatives of the country in foreign leagues, such is the case of Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano with the Napoli on the A series and Erick Gutiérrez with him PSV on the Eredivisie.

“Likewise, we recognize the great work done with the work in Basic forces, in which during this time, the debut of 36 players trained under the philosophy of the Pachuca Club was achieved, among which footballers who today are part of the Mexican National Team stand out such as: Erick Gutierrez, Hirving lozano, Osvaldo Rodríguez, Erick Sánchez and Kevin Álvarez, among others “, the Club concluded by wishing the now former Sports Director success.

It should be remembered that a couple of days ago, the technician was also dismissed from his position Paulo pezzolano who failed to get the Tuzos in the Repechage of the Opening 2021 of Liga MX, his departure was also exposed as a “mutual agreement.” The Uruguayan coach entered the dock of the Club in the Clausura 2020.

