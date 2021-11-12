Macron’s new car is this plug-in hybrid DS 7

The French Republic welcomes a new official: the DS 7 Crossback. From now on, the SUV is one more of the French government, as it has just been made public that it will be the presidential car With whom Emmanuel Macron will move, especially in the events scheduled on the politician’s agenda, such as the commemoration of the armistice that ended the First World War, an act in which we saw them together for the first time. For this reason, the ‘French beast’ has been baptized as DS 7 Élysée, in a clear nod to the president’s residence.

The basis of this special version is the E-Tense 4×4 plug-in hybrid with 300 maximum horsepower and 520 Newton / meter, which accelerates from 0 to 100 in 5.9 seconds, achieves a peak of 235 kilometers / hour and has an electric range of 54 kilometers, so the average consumption approved in the WLTP cycle is 1.5 liters at 100.

Now, these figures will be affected by the increase in weight that the vehicle has had, mainly due to the armor necessary to protect the life of the politician and his advisers, and because it is also longer. This DS 7 has grown 20 centimeters from the B-pillar to a length of 4.77 meters, while the width of 1.90 meters and the height of 1.62 meters remain unchanged.

From the luxury brand of Stellantis they put their chest out when they say that the space that exists for the legs of the passengers reaches 545 millimeters. In addition, the traditional rear bench has been replaced by two independent seats upholstered in leather. Basalt Black with the characteristic DS watch strap stitching. Both are heated and ventilated, which are operated by a practical armrest.

Special protection

As for image, the DS 7 Élysée is painted in a special color called Ink Blue and it has specific 20-inch wheels, special flashes, and a whole series of elements that are part of the paraphernalia, such as the removable flag holders or the RF logos that are a nod to the ‘République française’.

Inside, there are hardly any changes except in the space and configuration of the rear of the SUV. It has ambient lighting, mobile phone chargers, USB connections and document holder. We imagine that the security staff will have a special communications team that has not been disclosed.

The most interesting thing about this car is not seen; we talk about shielding. DS Automoviles have not provided much information about it, which is totally logical, but it has been made public that it resists bullet holes and the cabin faces small explosions.

