“MacGyver”, the series that celebrated the triumph of intelligence over violence

Today we are going to talk about MacGyver, the series in which Richard Dean Anderson He played an agent of the Phoenix Foundation who solves all problems using only his intelligence and, of course, his inevitable Swiss army knife. Created by Lee David Zlotoff, ran between 1985 and 1992 and had 139 episodes. Then there were two telefilms and a reboot.

The idea of ​​the filmmakers was to show on television a kind of “B-side” of the Cold War. The main character of MacGyver he was a secret agent who carried out missions that he did not solve through violence but through his creativity. This is how he always managed to solve every case that came his way. without firing a single bullet, using science.

Richard Dean Anderson, in a promo photo for “MacGyver.” (Photo: Richard Dean Anderson / ABC official website)

Richard Dean Anderson told in some interviews that the character he had a lot of his own tastes. He was always fond of ice hockey, which came to play professionally, in addition to supporting the care for the environment and ecology. Also, at Tom cruise, did his stunts. Several times he ended up in the hospital.

A color fact: in addition to participating as a guest voice in The Simpson in the memorable episode in which Patty and Selma kidnap him, Richard Dean Anderson is a serious fan of the animated series!

