Lisa Stelly, the woman who would be Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, 23 years his junior

The divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been one of the most talked about worldwide; in fact, it became one of the longest and most complicated of Hollywood. More than four years have passed since the breakup was made official, but the ex-partner has been in constant legal battles for the custody of their children.

However, it seems that a new woman has already arrived in the actor’s life. It would be the ex-wife of Jack Osbourne, son of the popular musician Ozzy Osbourne. The woman’s name is Lisa Stelly, and she is a 34-year-old actress and model, you will remember having starred in Glory, in the album 21st Century Breakdown of the band Green Day. Also, he starred in the movie Passed Over. The artist, who has more than 100,000 followers on her Instagram account, is the mother of three children: Pearl, 9, Andy, 6, and Minnie, 3.

Last September, it was known that Stelly ended her relationship with actor Skylar Astin, with whom she had been dating for several months. Now, it is rumored that she would be dating the Hollywood heartthrob, after a paparazzi claimed to have seen them entering a hotel. The man revealed to the site Deuxmoi: “99% sure I saw Brad Pitt with Lisa Stelly at the Bel Air Hotel restaurant last night,” he wrote.

In the middle of the pandemic, the actor was again related to Jennifer Aniston, but that supposed reunion could not be verified. Later, it was speculated that he was dating actress Alia Shawkat and later model Nicole Poturalski; however, that information was never confirmed by Brad Pitt.

