Lewis Hamilton will be penalized in Brazil for engine changes

Mercedes decides to change the internal combustion engine of Lewis Hamiton’s power unit

English Lewis hamilton, seven times world champion of Formula 1, will lose five places on the starting grid of the Brazilian Grand Prix -that this edition is called Sao Paulo GP– having changed the combustion chamber of the engine of your Mercedes, as reported this Friday before the first free practice, which takes place at the Interlagos circuit in São Paulo.

Hamilton is second in the World Cup, 19 points behind the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) -which relegated him to second place in the last Grand Prix, last Sunday at the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack in Mexico City– with four races to go before the championship closes.

Lewis Hamilton arriving at the paddock of the Jose Carlos Pace Circuit in Interlagos. Getty

This weekend in Brazil F1 will celebrate the third date with sprint qualification. This means that this Friday the drivers will go out to qualify to take the starting box for the Saturday mini-race, which defines the grid for the Grand Prix. Hamilton’s penalty will take effect on Sunday; In other words, if he wins the sprint qualy, he would start the Grand Prix five places behind.

Brazil receives the 19th date of the F1 world championship, the same that leads in the drivers’ championship Max verstappen. Hamilton is 19 units from Max. Red bull arrive at Carlos Pace Circuit on Interlagos, as favorites already a Mercedes unit in the fight for the constructors’ crown.

After Brazil there will be three races left. However, there is concern in the middle about the situation of the circuit of Jeddah on Saudi ArabiaIt is not finished yet and the appointment is for December 5.

Information from EFE was used in this report.