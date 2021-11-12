Lewis Hamilton could be sanctioned at the Brazilian Grand Prix

The current Formula One champion, the British Lewis hamilton (Mercedes) said that he can be punished with a five-seat penalty at the start of Brazilian Grand Prix before a possible change of engine in your car.

But the fear of the seven-time world champion has yet to be confirmed, amid several teams, including Mercedes, waiting for the cargo containers, delayed after the Mexico race last weekend.

“Right now I can’t really comment on anything. I don’t know. I think the engines have not yet arrived “he told reporters in Sao Paulo, where the Grand Prix will be held between Friday and Sunday.

“As far as I know, my engine is fine, but we’ll find out later (…) Still we have not been able to do our engineering meeting“, he claimed.

If Mercedes decides that Hamilton should use the fifth engine of the season, the runner would receive an automatic penalty of five places on the starting grid. That would reduce his chances of victory in the world title fight with the leader, the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull).

On the Interlagos circuit, where won in 2016 and 2018, the Briton hopes to triumph again after three winless races, the last two being beaten by Verstappen.

“They have had a very strong car all year, the strongest. I think we have done everything in our power, “said Hamilton.

“This weekend we will press to see if we can demand more from the car, but we anticipate that it will be difficult to beat them, “he added.

Nineteen points behind Verstappen, the 36-year-old Hamilton insisted that the team’s priority is to win the constructors’ title, obtained consecutively since 2014.

In the absence of four stages, Mercedes has an advantage over Red Bull of just one point.

“If I’m totally honest, I’m not thinking about myself (…) Of course I want to win the drivers’ championship, But the equipment is very important because of the resources you get for development and because of the people who work in the factory, “he said.

