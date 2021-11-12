Leonardo DiCaprio will be the protagonist in the new film that will portray the case of Jim Jones

The American actor, Leonardo DiCaprio, was confirmed to be the protagonist of the film that will show the case of Jim Jones, leader of a sect in the 70s and responsible for the collective suicide of 918 people in 1978.

According to the American media Deadline, DiCaprio will play the leader of the religious cult of the 1970s that was behind the mass suicide in Jonestown.

The production company of various Films Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) will be in charge of bringing this story, which was written by Scott Rosenberg, to the big screen.

Similarly, it has been mentioned that DiCaprio was also part of the film’s production team; although for now no more details about the cast or the details that will be shown in the film have been released.

However, the participation of Jennifer Davisson has already been confirmed, as part of the production of the film and Jim Jones will also be the executive producer of the MGM film.

So far, Jim Jones’ story has already been adapted for the big screen on several occasions. The first of them was carried out just one year after the event with the title Guyana, the crime of the century. Similarly, in 1980 another adaptation called La tragedia de Guyana would be released on television.

Recently adaptations have been made with a focus on horror and fantasy cinema, such is the case of The Sacrament in 2013, The Veil in 2016 and the most recent The Jonestown Haunting in 2020.

DiCaprio is currently preparing for the premiere of his next movie “Don’t Look Up”, an apocalyptic comedy starring Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, which will hit Netflix on December 24th.