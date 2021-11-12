Leonardo DiCaprio will be Jim Jones, founder of the Temple of the People sect

The actor Leonardo DiCaprio is in final talks with the production house Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM Studios) to cast for a film about Jim Jones, leader of the sect that operated the Temple of the People of the Disciples of Christ.

In accordance with Deadline, MGM wants DiCaprio plays the author of the famous biggest collective suicide in history in Jonestown, an operation carried out by the group the remembered November 18, 1978 that took more than about 918 people in Guyana in South America.

In addition to the protagonist, DiCaprio is slated to be a producer for his own Appian Way company, along with Jennifer Davisson, who was a producer of The reborn, Alejandro González Iñarritu’s film, winner of some Oscars. In addition, they will be based on the script of Scott Rosenberg, who wrote Venom (2018), who also joins as executive producer.

In the meantime, Leonardo DiCaprio prepares for the next premiere of Don’t look up next December 24 on Netflix, this is a movie next to Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande and Timothée Chalamet which tells the story of two mediocre astronomers on a massive media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth.

Who was Jim Jones?

Jim Jones was a religious leader with the formation of the pastor who formed the People’s Temple in Indianapolis in 1955, under the idea of ​​defending the ideals of Christian socialism, rejecting the traditional church from the 70’s.

It was like this ended up building the church of Jonestown in the South American republic of Guyana in 1974, and encouraged his followers to live there, ‘free’ of the alleged oppression that existed on the part of the United States.

The US government wanted to respond to rumors of human rights violations by sending representatives to speak, but they were shot dead.

After that, on November 18, 1978, he called for a collective suicide with 918 members of the commune (304 were children), where he made them drink Flavor Aid, a carbonated drink, mixed with cyanide, causing their deaths; he died after a bullet shot allegedly self inflicted The same day.

caov