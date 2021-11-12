Leonardo DiCaprio turns 47 this Thursday

I was only 14 when the world met Leonardo Dicaprio, Starting his career doing commercials, until he managed to get small roles for television series, today he is one of the best known stars in Hollywood, and with an important worldwide recognition. His origins His father, George DiCaprio, was a distributor of comics; Over time, and thanks to the success and popularity of his son, he took charge of managing the young actor’s professional affairs, while taking care of his finances. His mother, named Imerline, separated from his father when Leonardo was only one year old. Both spouses shared custody of the son, until he decided to emancipate himself in 1997.

His studies were discreet; He did not go to college and did basic education in Los Angeles, at John Marshall High School. His dedication to the world of the image began in the field of television advertising, to later participate in informative films. His first appearance on screen took place with the film Critters 3 (1991), a discreet title in which fear and a rare sense of humor went hand in hand. He also participated in the same year in the series The new Lassie and Saint Barbara, before making himself known in the film The problems grow in 1991.

DiCaprio’s biggest interest was always movies, and after his first horror film, Critters 3 (1991), is chosen among four hundred candidates to play the abused son of Robert De Niro in Life of this boy (1993). Later, he surprises with his portrayal of a mentally retarded in Who does Gilbert Grape love?, in which he shares the limelight with Johnny Depp. His performance earned him an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 1994. A year later he appears in the film Quick and deadly next to the actress Sharon Stone, she was the one who hired him personally, then continued with The Basketball Diaries (1995) and Fire and shadow (nineteen ninety five). In 1996, DiCaprio participated in the adaptation of Romeo and Juliet, which was not well received by the public, however, it was in 1997 where he shone in his leading role as Jack Dawson in Titanic, work by director James Cameron, winner of 11 Oscars, for three years later in 1998 to star in The Man in the Iron Mask, alongside actors such as John Malkovich, Jeremy Irons, Gerard Depardieu, and Gabriel Byrne. After becoming a sex symbol for millions of teenagers, she played in 2000 The beach, Danny Boyle film. After filming with Martin Scorsese Gangs of New York (2002), he returned to the orders of this director to give life to the eccentric millionaire Howard hughes on The Aviator, for which he received a Golden Globe for Best Actor in 2004. Then he made Blood Diamond (2006), The departed (2006), Revolutionary Road (2008), Shutter Island (2010) e Inception (2010). On May 10, 2013 he released The Great Gatsby, a film adaptation of the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald. In April 2014, he participated in The Revenant, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, a performance that led him to win his first Oscar for best actor. On August 10, 2015, it was announced that Scorsese would direct an adaptation of The Devil in the White City, Erik Larson’s book, which would star DiCaprio. In 2019 he co-starred Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, by Quentin Tarantino, on the relationship between Rick dalton (DiCaprio), a television actor, and his stunt double, Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). To help finance the film, DiCaprio and Pitt agreed to cut their salaries by each receiving just $ 10 million. Best Leonardo DiCaprio movies Diary of a rebel (1995)

Before jumping to world fame and establishing himself as an actor, Leonardo DiCaprio starred in this Scott Kalvert film that received mixed, but mainly positive, reviews. The story follows Jim Carroll (DiCaprio), a young poet, musician, and novelist whose life takes place in New York in the 1970s and early 1980s. The boy uses his experiences with alcohol, drugs and crime to develop his own artistic work.

Revolutionary Road (2008)

More than a decade after Titanic ‘, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet were reunited on the big screen to star in this intense film by Sam Mendes, set in the 50s. The story follows a married couple who seem to have it all, but inside are full of frustrations and regrets that will end in consume them.

Gangs of New York (2002)

The film that marks the beginning of the close creative bond between DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese was a resounding failure in its day, leaving empty at the Oscars despite garnering 10 nominations. None, by the way, for the Italian-American actor and yes, instead, for his film partner Daniel Day-Lewis. Over time the film has been gaining followers.

DiCaprio earned his second Oscar nomination, his first for Best Leading Actor, for his role as Howard hughes in this shocking biopic with the unmistakable mark of Martin Scorsese, in which the actor faced a character with a severe obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Once Upon A Time In … Hollywood (2019)

This new adventure with Quentin Tarantino is already among the best films of Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays an old Hollywood glory who struggles to remain relevant. He does it with his stunt double (Brad Pitt), between filming and drunkenness.

Who does Gilbert Grape love? (1993)

DiCaprio got his first Oscar nomination, as Best Supporting Actor, at just 19 years old, for playing a young man with mental retardation in this film starring a Johnny Depp, who a few days ago confessed that he was really bad with his partner during the filming of the movie.

The one of Jack Dawson It is, without a doubt, his most popular role and the one that made him a world star. Curious, therefore, that Titanic obtained 14 Oscar nominations (he won 11 awards) and that, however, the actor, unlike Kate Winslet, did not receive the nomination for Best Leading Actor. An injustice! But it is true that this is also one of Kate Winslet’s best films.

Blood Diamond (2006)

With Edward Zwick we moved to Sierra Leone, where there is a large market for illegal trafficking in diamonds. DiCaprio plays a smuggler specializing in the sale of these precious stones who meets a native fisherman (Djimon Hounsou) who buried a huge diamond while working as a slave for the rebels. A social portrait of the place, but also an adrenaline thriller.

1820s. On an expedition to the unknown North American West, still inhabited by Indian tribes, Hugh glass (Leonardo DiCaprio), a trapper, explorer, and fur hunter is brutally attacked by a giant grizzly bear. The man is seriously injured, and is left for dead by his own companions.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Considered, perhaps wrongly, a minor Spielberg film, this fast-paced crime drama based on true events features Tom Hanks as an FBI agent on the hunt for an elusive DiCaprio. Spielberg’s signature mastery of staging meets a high-profile performance duel.

DiCaprio starred opposite Mark Ruffalo in this Martin Scorsese thriller that left us with creeps. The story follows two bailiffs stationed on a remote island off Boston Harbor to investigate the disappearance of a dangerous murderer at Ashecliffe Mental Hospital. They will soon discover that the center holds many secrets. It has one of the best surprise script twists in movie history.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The career of a young middle-class man changes completely when he enters the Wall Street stock market and immerses himself in the excesses that it entails; He goes from being a morally married man to a businessman corrupted by the power of money.

Django Unchained (2012)

Although apparently their personal relationship was not really good, the truth is that the first collaboration between DiCaprio and Tarantino came out gold. His extraordinary role playing the slaver Calvin Candie, however, also did not deserve an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. The award went to his film partner Christoph Waltz.

The film with which Martin Scorsese won the coveted Oscars for Best Director and Best Picture did not earn DiCaprio even an Oscar nomination, recognition that Mark Wahlberg did obtain for this remake of the Hong Kong feature film ‘Infernal Affairs’ . It is without a doubt one of the best films of Martin Scorsese, and one of the best that he signed with DiCaprio.