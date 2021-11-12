Leonardo DiCaprio before and after being famous; did commercials

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 11.11.2021





Leonardo Dicaprio He is one of the most important figures in Hollywood. The American actor, who turns 47 today, is recognized for his chameleonic capacity and his imposing personality, characteristics that have become an essential mark of each of the characters he has played since his debut on the big screen with the film. sci-fi horror Critters 3 (1991).

However, DiCaprio’s career in show business dates back to much earlier, when he was just a child. during his childhood and youth he was just an extra and appeared in various commercials much remembered before jumping to world fame. We share some of the best:

With an invaluable career, DiCaprio has starred in film gems, including Titanic, a film that became a worldwide phenomenon. As if that were not enough, the actor has given the audience key moments in the cinema that will go down in history, which is why here we compile some of the most iconic scenes that he has improvised.

But, during his childhood he promoted chewing gum, cheese and department stores and here we share how he looked back then, because there is no doubt that he was always an extremely attractive and charismatic person, as well as talented, so it is not surprising that there is come so far in hollywood.

It is worth mentioning that Leonardo DiCaprio is not only one of the great stars of the seventh art, he is also committed to the environment, as he has joined activists and supported projects to face the climate crisis; actions with which it reaffirms its pact for a better planet.

