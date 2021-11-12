Learn how to enroll in the free Google course, to earn up to $ 81,000 a year

The course to be an Android developer can give a good financial benefit. EPA / Julien de Rosa.



The platform Google It has several new features in its content, as it is a service widely used by users for their work or daily activities. This time a free training appears from the website, preparing for jobs that pay more than $ 81,000 a year. What is it about?

It refers to a new certification to learn about mobile application development for cell phones that contain operating systems Android. It’s remote and you only need to invest 10 hours a week for five to six months in a year. You should know that the language of the course is in English and free.

In addition, the company offers an exam to test your knowledge at a cost of $ 149, and if you pass it, you will receive a certification. According to Grow, Google’s training program, 82% of Certification graduates report an impact on their career, such as finding a new job. They also ensure that you do not need previous programming experience to complete the course.

“Mobile apps and smartphones are everywhere, and more people are consuming media on phones than on laptops or other devices. As an Android developer, you will have the opportunity to reach billions of people in a meaningful way through applications on their phones and connected devices ”, they assure in Grow.

NEWS FROM ANDROID DEVELOPER

According to data from the report carried out by “Burning Glass: Labor Insight 2020”, cited by Google, the average salary for Android developers in companies is 81,940 dollars a year in the US, almost 330 thousand Peruvian soles. In addition, at the time of the report, it was estimated that there were 35,900 jobs in that market for this digital sector.

The requirements to enter this course and trade are practical. Being a self-taught career, it is recommended be constant. Then, once the person internalized the knowledge, practiced said programming language, carried out the requested projects and finished the classes, You can choose to take the Google certification exam.

Once the evaluation is completed, you can choose to take the paid exam. If you approve, Google will award an official company diploma as professional Android app developer, which will allow you to qualify for in-demand entry-level jobs in OS development.

As additional information, to register it is only necessary to go to the Grow With Google website, click on Career Certificates and choose the course of Associate Android Developer Certification.

WHAT IS A DAY LIKE AS AN ANDROID DEVELOPER?

For those who are not aware, a Android Developer is a professional responsible for developing, designing and maintaining applications for devices with the operating system Android. It is responsible for building apps that work independently or against a backend server, including graphical interfaces touch-enabled.

Also, one day as an Android developer is to be participatory in technical discussions on how to build an application to the digital world. Read or write a design document to detail a construction plan to an application. They are also in charge of correcting errors, assigned by a product manager. You even have to write code to build a new feature that improves the application, programming to test and project the final product.

