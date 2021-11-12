latest news about coronavirus today August 28 in Sinaloa

Sinaloa.- A 547 days from the first case positive of covid-19 In Sinaloa, large amounts of infections continue to appear. Yesterday they registered 243 positive cases.

According to information provided by the Ministry of Health, Ahome added the highest number of infections (86), Culiacán added 64, Guasave (33), Mazatlán (25), 15 are from El Fuerte, Elota (10) and Escuinapa (10).

Incidence

There are currently 1,788 active cases, of which 535 are from Ahome, Culiacán (436), 284 from Guasave, 134 from Mazatlán, 93 from Elota, 62 from El Fuerte, 58 from Navolato, 48 from Escuinapa, Badiraguato (32), Cosalá (31), 29 belong to the municipality of Angostura, Salvador Alvarado (28), Mocorito (22), Sinaloa municipality (13), Concordia (8), El Rosario (6), Choix (4) and San Ignacio (1). The status of the traffic light remains yellow and throughout the state there are 69 percent of beds available for patients infected with covid-19.

Deaths

27 Sinaloans lost the battle against the terrible disease, 7 from the capital, from Ahome (4), 3 from Mazatlán, from Guasave (2), from the municipality of Sinaloa (1), Escuinapa, Elota, Choix also tie with this figure and Navolato.

Deaths recorded in the state

Escuinapa

1. 50-year-old female died on July 21 in Issste Mazatlán (diabetic)

Navolato

1. 96-year-old female died on August 25 in Civil Hospital (hypertensive)

Sinaloa

1. 72-year-old female died on August 25 in IMSS Guasave (obesity)

Guasave

1. 80-year-old male died on August 25 at IMSS Guasave (diabetic)

2. 56-year-old male died on August 25 at IMSS Oblatos (diabetic)

Mazatlan

1. 70-year-old female died on August 25 at IMSS Mazatlán (diabetic)

2. 55-year-old male died on August 26 at IMSS Mazatlán (diabetic)

3. 61-year-old female died on August 25 at IMSS Mazatlán (diabetic)

Elota

1. 56-year-old female died on August 25 at IMSS Mazatlán (diabetic)

Choix

1. 45-year-old female died on August 25 in IMSS Choix (obesity)

Ahome

1. 67-year-old female died on August 25 at IMSS Los Mochis (hypertensive)

2. 64-year-old female died on August 25 at IMSS Los Mochis (hypertensive)

3. 71-year-old male died on August 25 at IMSS Los Mochis (diabetic)

4. 69-year-old female died on August 25 at IMSS Los Mochis (hypertensive)

5. 76-year-old male died on August 22 at IMSS Culiacán (hypertensive)

Culiacan

1. 49-year-old male died on August 25 at IMSS Culiacán (diabetic)

2. 59-year-old female died on August 25 at IMSS Culiacán (diabetic)

3. 74-year-old male died on August 25 at IMSS Culiacán (obesity)

4. 73-year-old female died on August 25 in IMSS Culiacán (hypertensive)

5. 66-year-old female died on August 25 in IMSS Culiacán (hypertensive)

6. 70-year-old male died on May 21 at Hospital Angeles (hypertensive)

7. 65-year-old female died on August 25 at IMSS Culiacán (diabetic).