La Jornada – SG: INE, with sufficient funds; the consultation is not in danger

The cut of 5 billion pesos to the budget of the National Electoral Institute (INE) for 2022 does not put at risk the exercise of revocation of mandate, said the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López.

In the morning conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, held in the city of Colima, the official assured that the organization has trusts “to invest” in said exercise.

For his part, the president reiterated to the Federal Judicial Power the call to act in everything “promptly, expeditiously, because third parties are harmed.”

When presenting the case of a half-built highway in that entity due to an injunction, he pointed out that the judges act according to an agenda without taking into account the public interest. And “when it comes to defending private interests, a decree or a law is just being published, and the suspension is already in place; so it happened to us with the electric one! “

When asked his opinion on the cut in the Chamber of Deputies to the budget of the INE, the President gave the floor to the head of the Interior, who reflected the position of the federal government: “indeed, there was a reduction of approximately 5 billion pesos as requested by the INE in the Expenditure Budget for next year.

“They asked for 25 thousand and so many million pesos; in the voting in general (on Wednesday) they were authorized approximately 19 billion, and what they now allege is that that was the money they were going to use for the exercise of revocation of the mandate and to finish paying the expenses of the elections governors in six states. The Chamber of Deputies indicates that the institute does have that money and that it has it in some funds, in some trusts. “

Wouldn’t the query be at risk for those arguments?

–We consider that the exercise of the consultation is not at risk and, according to the opinion that was voted in San Lázaro, the electoral institute has funds in trusts to invest in the exercise of the revocation of the mandate.

Earlier, López Obrador referred to the amparos granted to two ejidos through which the Manzanillo-Guadalajara highway crosses, which due to their effect keeps the construction of the last section of that highway halted: “It is important that these matters are addressed because, without leaving to guarantee the right to protection that protection means and to go to justice, hopefully and the judges in these cases act expeditiously, that the processes and resolutions do not take so long.

“Before, as this was not known, it was not known why; Imagine a carrier or a motorist who has to wait there for 20 minutes, half an hour, does not know that it is due to a protection, that it is already in the second instance, but it takes a year and it is not resolved. In these cases, the judicial authorities must act promptly and expeditiously in everything, because third parties are harmed.

“This happens to us in other parts of the country where works are stopped because the judges are acting according to an agenda and the public interest is not taken into account. When it comes to defending private interests, a decree or law is just being published and the judge has already granted the suspension, the amparo. Everything that has to do with doing justice to the potentates moves quickly; when it comes to justice for the people or for the general interest, it is very slow, ”he stressed.