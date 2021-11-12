Kylie Jenner reportedly lost millions due to tragedy at Travis Scott concert

Kylie jenner I would have lost millions by tragedy in concert from Travis scott, carried out on November 5, 2021 where eight people died.

And it is that the American model and businesswoman Kylie Jenner has had to stop your advertising operations for your cosmetics line.

Travis Scott pronounces on him (Instagram)

According to ‘The Sun’ magazine the cosmetics company of Kylie jenner is also being affected by tragedy happened during the Travis Scott concert.

Well, as reported by a close friend of the Kardashian family, Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics company is facing millions in losses.

And is that currently Kylie Jenner’s company is inactive in social networks out of respect for the families of the victims of the concert of Travis Scott, father of their children.

Which has caused Kylie Jenner’s company to have lost sales which are equivalent to millions of dollars.

Well, it should be remembered, on Instagram, for each publication of either her personal life or her product line, Kylie Jenner generates more than a million dollars.

Kylie jenner (Kylie Jenner / Insta)

In addition to the monetary losses, explained the source of the medium, Kylie Jenner is concerned about her workers, as they are affected by the company’s strike.

However, the source pointed out, Kylie Jenner is aware that as soon as she makes any publication in relation to her business, she will be criticized.

On November 5, at the Astroworld festival, during the concert of the American rapper Travis scott a stampede human leaves 8 dead.

After the tragedy that occurred, through his Twitter account, Travis Scott issued a statement in which he expressed his best wishes and showed empathy about what happened.