Kun Agüero would have to retire due to medical recommendations

The footballer of Barcelona, Sergio Aguero, who had to leave the field of play in the match against Alaves October 30 due to chest discomfort that subsequent scans linked to a cardiac arrhythmia, could have to leave professional football, as reported Catalunya Ràdio.

The 33-year-old Argentine player would have been informed of the seriousness of the problem after the cardiological tests carried out and the option of having to retire to safeguard his health was raised.

The last information that Barça gave about the state of Agüero was on November 2, when it issued a statement in which it reported that after undergoing a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure with Dr. Josep Brugada, he would be absent for a minimum of three months, in those who would evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment to determine their recovery process.

The Argentine striker left the Camp Nou by ambulance in the clash with Alaves, after being substituted in the 42nd minute by Philippe Coutinho after suffering an episode of chest discomfort that caused him respiratory problems and prevented him from continuing on the pitch.

