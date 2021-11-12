Kun Agüero could leave football for health

The Argentine footballer of Barcelona, Sergio Aguero, who had to leave the field of play in the match against Alaves On October 30 due to a chest discomfort that subsequent examinations related to a cardiac arrhythmia, he could have to leave professional football, according to Catalunya Ràdio.

The 33-year-old South American player would have been informed of the seriousness of the problem after the cardiological tests carried out and the option of having to retire to safeguard his health was raised.

The last information that the Barça about the state of Omen It was on November 2, when he issued a statement in which he reported that after undergoing a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure with Dr. Josep Brugada, a minimum of three months would be absent, in which the effectiveness of the treatment would be evaluated to determine his process recovery.

The Albiceleste soccer regulator announced that, to assist the national player, two doctors belonging to the institution will travel to

Barcelona

to make himself available to the striker and also to collaborate with the medical staff of the FC Barcelona. That is to say, the presence of the Argentine doctors will fulfill the function that the footballer does not feel alone and they could also participate in the treatment.

“This Wednesday, the doctors of AFA, Daniel Martinez AND Matías Muglia, they traveled to Barcelona to make himself available to @aguerosergiokun and the Catalan club in order to accompany the footballer and collaborate with his institution in whatever they deem necessary ”, states the statement that the Argentine Soccer Association through your Twitter account.

At the beginning of the week, the Kun He tweeted that he is well and in good spirits to face this new challenge in his life. In addition, the historic Manchester City striker took the opportunity to thank the expressions of affection that have come to him from all corners of the planet.

