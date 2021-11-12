Keanu Reeves returns as the famous killer in new photos from the filming of John Wick 4

Keanu Reeves obviously looks very serious in the new photos from the filming of John Wick 4. While much of the plot of the next film in this action saga is kept in reserve, during this week the Daily Mail managed to capture several photos of the production of the next John Wick film in Paris, France.

While these images do not reveal anything specific about the story, their content is quite eye-catching as they show Reeves as the titular character seated at a luxurious table. All while it seems to wait for an enigmatic guest.

Remember that in John wick 4 Things will get complicated again for the killer due to all the conflict with The High Table that broke out at the conclusion of the third installment.

In that sense, although the context of the previous photos is not yet clear, another image from the shoot emphasizes the Return of Ian McShane as Winston, the owner of the famous hotel The Continental.

John wick 4 It will be directed by Chad Stahelski, who will return following his work in previous installments. And in addition to Reeves and McShane, its cast will feature Hiroyuki Sanada, Bill Skarsgård, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Marko Zaror and Rina Sawayama in new roles.

The premiere of John wick 4 is set for May 2022.