Keanu Reeves is closer to DC than to Marvel and this movie on HBO Max proves it

It has long been said that Keanu Reeves could be booked by Marvel; however, the actor is more likely to be part of DC Comics, since in 2005 he played one of his best characters in a movie that had great box office success and that you can currently see on the platform of HBO Max.

On September 2, the Canadian actor turned 57 years old, who has had the opportunity to play iconic and transcendental characters, such as Constantine, a film that tells the story of the paranormal detective who is the protagonist of the series Hellblazer, which belongs to DC Comics.

Director Francis Lawrence had the exorbitant budget of $ 101 million to shoot the film that had actors like Keanu Reeves, Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf, Tilda Swinton, Djimon Hounsou and Peter Stormare, with what was achieved at the box office more than $ 230 millionDespite this, the sequel has been delayed, although for months there has been talk of a project.

What is Constantine about?

John Constantine (Keanu reeves) was born with a gift that he did not want: the ability to clearly recognize the hybrid angels and demons that roam the Earth in a human guise, but while others see it as a blessing, he considers it a curse.

Constantine found himself forced to commit suicide to escape his tormenting visions. However, against his will he was resurrected and saw himself again in the world of the living, although due to his action he is condemned to go to hell when he dies, a place where demons and Lucifer himself await him.

Thereafter, he patrols the earthly border between heaven and hell, hoping in vain to earn his salvation by sending the devil’s minions back into the depths. But Constantine is no saint: disillusioned by the world around him and faced with the afterlife, he is a bitter hero who smokes heavily, leads a hard life, and despises the very idea of ​​heroism.

When desperate and skeptical detective Angela Dodson (Rachel Weisz) enlists their help to solve the mysterious death of his twin sister, their investigation takes them through the world of demons and angels that is under Los Angeles.

Caught in a series of catastrophic supernatural events, the two find themselves involved and try to find their own peace even if it means sacrificing their own life.

At the time of its release, the film received mixed reviews from critics; However, the followers of the character were the ones who were a little more averse to the interpretation of Keanu Reeves, since they criticized that there were some inconsistencies in the story, in addition to the fact that in the comics John Constantine He is blond, blue-eyed and of English nationality.

But as time goes by Constantine It has become a cult film, despite the fact that more than 16 years have passed since its premiere, the followers of Reeves and the character of DC Comics have repeatedly insisted that he deserves a sequel, something that could be a reality, since in 2019 the director Francis Lawrence said he would be willing to do it, while Keanu could also repeat on paper. Even in November 2020 the actor Peter Stormare —Who plays Lucifer— posted on his social networks the message: “Sequel in progress.”

The legacy of Constantine have been so important, since the character became popular with the general public and the paranomal detective comics have reached more countries than previously thought. In November 2012 it was announced that William del Toro had signed on as writer and director for a movie by Justice League Dark, centered on the supernatural characters of DC Comics, with John Constantine as the main character, but the project is still on hold.

As if that were not enough, in the next few days it will premiere in HBO Max the Serie Constantine, which emerged in 2014 and featured Matt Ryan who played more closely to the character.

So if you’re still celebrating the 57th birthday of Keanu Reeves, Constantine is the best option to enjoy it and, incidentally, take advantage of your account HBO Max.