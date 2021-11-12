Katy Perry finally gets Orlando Bloom’s favorite hair color back

This season we have witnessed look changes for all tastes: Michelle Salas has released her hair midi of the moment that all the celebrities of generation Z, from Evaluna to Billie Elilish; Selena Gomez has undergone up to three transformations since the end of the summer and now she also wears the cut midi trending and has returned to its natural dark color; finally, Katy Perry just attended the annual music awards event country recovering the brunette with which she became famous. As a preview, we assure you that this time it is not about any wig (he has even shared the process in his networks) and that the first to rejoice has been Orlando Bloom who, judging by his reaction, had long wanted him to forget about the blonde.

At the end of September, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom posed like this smiling at the opening gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. The appearance was a surprise because, After saying goodbye to her natural brunette in 2017 and dyeing her hair platinum blonde, the singer has sported her extra light hair since then. Although the truth is that the look that reminded him of the one he wore when he rose to fame in 2008 with songs like I Kissed a Girl or Hot n cold It was a wig and less than a week later she was attending another event with the bleached locks she has worn for the last four years. However, it seems that Katy is definitely returning to the dark side and has posted a photo of the result of her transformation on her networks.

Katy Perry has swept the Country Music Association Awards held in Nashville (Tennessee) with her most nostalgic transformation. Now, the star once again wears the completely black mane from the beginning of his career And she’s made sure all her fans know the change is real by filming herself while the hairstylist applied the dye. The first delighted with the look is his partner and father of his daughter Orlando Bloom, as the actor has written in the comments section of the result a triumphant “Finally ❤️”. The ex-wife from Orlando, the Australian model Miranda Kerr, has also given the go-ahead to the new Katy and has left a heart next to the photo.

In addition to the actor and Miranda, Katy’s fans cannot believe that their idol has recovered his usual look and are so delighted that the image already has more than a million and a half “likes” in little more than a day. Hairdressers also support the transformation as they point to black as one of the colors of the season, yes, they recommend a progressive change: “Depending on the skin tone, some experts recommend a dark brown rather than jet black, the same results are obtained, they also recommend gradually darkening the hair. Whatever your choice of tone, the result will be classic and elegant “, assure the colorists of the Madrid salon Blow Dry Bar.





