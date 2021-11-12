Karla Panini is not the only one: celebrities who were in love triangles and did not end well | Famous

Have you ever wondered, what would happen if your best friend betrays you or starts dating your partner? How would you react?
Without a doubt, it is a situation that could happen to anyone, including celebrities, a clear example is Karla Panini and Karla Luna.
But in addition to these comedians, there are several famous women who were friends and betrayed each other, all for the love of one man.
Karla Panini and Karla Luna
From friends to enemies, Karla Panini and Karla Luna were a very famous comedy duo in Mexico, better known as ‘Las Lavanderas’. In addition to sharing a small screen, the drivers lived with the same man, Américo Garza, Luna’s husband at that time.
Karla Luna and Américo Garza got married in 2012 and had two children, but they separated in 2014, as Karla Panini broke the code of friendship and got involved with her best friend’s husband, a situation that led them to separate and conflict .
According to Infobae, Karla Luna found out that her husband and best friend were dating through text messages, so a year later they divorced.
In 2017, Karla Luna passed away after losing her long fight against cancer; However, her friend’s betrayal has not been forgotten by her fans, who still remember her fondly.
Currently, the family of Karla Luna and Karla Panini are between dimes and diretes, not to mention that the 41-year-old comedian is not very loved by the public and is having a hard time due to the constant criticism she receives.
Paulina Rubio and Alejandra Guzmán
At the beginning of the 90s, ‘La Chica Dorada’ began an affair with the singer Erik Rubín. It is worth mentioning that both had been part of the Timbiriche group since they were children, so they had known each other for several years.
As they continued their courtship, rumors began to circulate suggesting that Alejandra Guzmán liked Erik Rubín, sparking a controversial confrontation between Paulina Rubio and ‘The Queen of Hearts’.
In the midst of the rumors, Paulina Rubio launched the musical theme ‘That man is mine’, which was supposedly a message addressed to Alejandra Guzmán, to make it clear that she had a relationship with Erik Rubín.
That same year, Alejandra Guzmán premiered her song ‘Hey Güera’, which allegedly also arose from the conflict with La Chica Dorada for the love of Erik Rubín.
In the end, none of the singers managed to achieve something more formal with Rubín, who married Andrea Legarreta.
Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston
Although they are not friends, it is undoubtedly one of the most notorious cases of infidelity and separation in the medium. Brad Pitt surprised everyone when he ended his marriage to Jennifer Aniston, after meeting Angelina Jolie during the filming of the movie ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’.
Some time later, the ‘Inglorious Bastards’ actor and the ‘Maleficent’ actress formed a happy family. Pitt adopted the children Angelina already had, as well as having children of their own.
In 2017 the couple divorced and they were not on good terms, as they began a legal battle for the custody of the children. Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston continues her career and now has a more cordial relationship with Brad.
Jennifer Lopez and Dayanara Torres
After Ben Affleck terribly disappointed Jennifer Lopez by cheating on her, JLo met and began dating Marc Anthony. However, the singer was married to Miss Universe, Dayanara Torres, who was friends with the American singer.
Marc and JLo recorded a song together titled ‘Don’t love me’, after that the couple started dating and they had twins, Emme and Maximilian, but their romance ended. Currently, the two have a good relationship for the sake of their children.
As for Jennifer, a few months ago she decided to resume her relationship with Ben Affleck and it seems that everything is going very well between them.
This is how we close this short, but interesting list of friends who are no longer friends and all for the love of one man.