Justin Bieber joins the launch of a new chocolate

The new flavors that this new association brings called Timbiebs will be: Brthday Cake Waffle, White Chocolate Fudge and Cream Chocolate Chip. All of them will be available from November 29 but only in the United States and Canada, at least for now.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin open up about their marriage

Justin Bieber: Our World is the revealing documentary that Justin Bieber has just released where he is seen very intimate, personal and showing many details that no fan could have ever seen.

It turns out that in one of the fragments Justin, along with his wife Hailey Baldwin, give an interview via podcast on the program In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith, in which they reflected on their three years of marriage and why they decided to get married so young.

“I had experienced so many things in my life … So many accomplished goals and trips around the world. And I reached a point where I felt alone”Justin confesses. “And I just didn’t want to do it all alone. I realized that I had to heal in order to get to a place where I could have a healthy and serious relationship, because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I made a commitment to work on those things and be healthy”.