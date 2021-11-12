Julia Roberts’ daughter Hazel makes her red carpet debut at Cannes

Julia Roberts received the nickname of America’s girlfriend, but her daughter Hazel has not only inherited the smile of her mother, the protagonist of Pretty womanBut also the blonde hair and light eyes of her father, cinematographer Danny Moder. Father and daughter attended the Cannes premiere of Flag Day and all eyes turned to the daughter of Julia Roberts, whom we have hardly seen grow up and has always been away from the flashes and red carpets by express of her parents to preserve her private life. At 16, this gorgeous teenager attended the premiere of his father’s latest film on La Croisette, which has been directed by and starred Sean Penn. Julia Roberts’ husband He could not be more proud to see how his little girl posed for the first time in an event of this magnitude and he did it smiling and with a shy smile before a barrage of photographers who meet at the most prestigious film festival in the world. The young woman wore a discreet salmon-tone midi lace shirt dress and patent leather platform shoes.

VIEW GALLERY





Hazel Patricia Moder is one of the twins that Julia and Danny had two years after getting married in July 2002. The happy marriage they had Phinnaeus and Hazel, in November 2004, and three years later the youngest of the house, Henry, arrived. who is 14 years old today. From a very young age, the actress’s only daughter has been a soccer enthusiast, a sport in which she competed from a very young age and shared her passion with her siblings. Her mother has always stood out from her, who has always been a girl with very clear ideas: “Hazel has a very strong personality in all aspects; She is loving, tenacious and tremendously funny. For her, the world is full of joy and all kinds of wonders, “she said in People. “He has never let any other people’s opinion overshadow his own ideas,” the actress pointed out.

On that red carpet debut Hazel also showed his immense pride Sean Penn, who has directed his daughter Dylan in his latest film, Flag Day, his sixth film as a director and in which he had the collaboration of Danny Moder, husband of Julia Roberts. Penn has counted on the two children he had during his marriage to Robin Wright: Dylan, 30, plays the lead role and his 27-year-old son Hopper, the secondary, who also plays his children in the film. Penn is a family man who lives a double life as a counterfeiter, bank robber and con man to support them, and the film is an inspiring portrait of how his daughter struggles to overcome her father’s affectionate but dark influence. The film is made to see your children shine who have done so in this drama with actors like Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Katheryn Winnick, Norbert Leo Butz, Dale Dickey, Eddie Marsan and Bailey Noble, whose script is by Jez Butterworth and is based on the memoir Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life, written by Jennifer Vogel.

VIEW GALLERY





VIEW GALLERY





Dylan pennAs we see her grow, the physical resemblance she has with her mother, Robin Wright, is greater, highlighting her blonde hair and deep blue eyes, in which Sean Penn also has something to do, from whom she confesses has inherited her character . Flag Day has been his first major project work after shooting the horror movie Condemned and several short films Unregistered and California Dreams. On the other hand, for his son Hopper Jack, who owes his name to Dennis Hopper and Jack Nicholson and has the blue eyes and marked features of his father, he has more experience after having been under his father’s orders in The last face, along with Javier Bardem and Charlize Theron, and War machine, in which he starred with Brad Pitt.

Loading the player …

Julia Roberts gets romantic on her wedding anniversary: ​​’19 years, we’re just getting started ‘







To know the most relevant of hola.com and not miss articles like this one, subscribe to our newsletter here.