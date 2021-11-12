Jorge Valdano, the legend of Real Madrid and the rumor that links him to America

Rumors opened the possibility that the legend of the Merengue assumes position in the sports direction of the Eagles.

America It is in a time of expectation in sports for the close start of the League where it will look for a new title and trophy for its showcases. But at the same time, evaluating changes that may occur in the institution in terms of registrations and withdrawals, same that could occur at the managerial level.

And it is that if something has been questioned in recent tournaments, it has been the work of Santiago Banos in the presidency of the club, reason why rumors have indicated that it could be evaluated in case the Eagles do not win the League MX. Even an important name has already emerged to replace it …

In the program “2 times on air”, the host Juan Carlos Nava, with ties within the Televisa nucleus, released information that, if true, would be a bombshell for Mexican soccer. Since a man historically linked to Real Madrid and the Argentine National Team would be in charge of taking over the club’s sports project from the directive from next 2022.

It’s about Jorge Valdano, world champion in Mexico 1986 with the Albiceleste and an international benchmark for madridismo, who, according to what was said in the aforementioned program, He would have the possibility of signing with the Eagles for the coming semester at the request of technical director Santiago Solari.

For now It is still uncertain whether there are any real possibilities that Jorge Jorge Valdano will become the new head of the azulcrema sports project. However, the reactions in networks by the fans have not been long in coming and they have been expectant of it happening.