Johnny Depp wins lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard

By
Sonia Gupta
-
0
76

MEXICO CITY (apro). – Actor Johnny Depp won the lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, in which he demanded that the actress prove that the money obtained from her divorce was donated to a foundation.

“Victory for Johnny Depp! #Johnny Deep achieved victory in this long legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard that we have known about for a long time, after the British newspaper The Sun called Depp a ‘wife beater’, “United for Johnny Depp reported. .

In a Twitter thread, he noted that a New York judge granted his request to know if Heard had donated the $ 7 million agreed to in his divorce, in 2016, to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, as promised.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here