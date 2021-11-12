Johnny Depp wins lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard

MEXICO CITY (apro). – Actor Johnny Depp won the lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, in which he demanded that the actress prove that the money obtained from her divorce was donated to a foundation.

“Victory for Johnny Depp! #Johnny Deep achieved victory in this long legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard that we have known about for a long time, after the British newspaper The Sun called Depp a ‘wife beater’, “United for Johnny Depp reported. .

Related news

In a Twitter thread, he noted that a New York judge granted his request to know if Heard had donated the $ 7 million agreed to in his divorce, in 2016, to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, as promised.

By decision of the judge, the ACLU must publish the documents confirming whether Heard took that action, which has become the controversy between the actors.

Benjamin Chew, Depp’s attorney, told USA Today in a statement that he is very satisfied with the court’s decision.

On the contrary, Heard declared that the money will be paid “little by little” during 10 years, since the quota must be constant.

The actress accepted having been “dishonest” with the ACLU and Children’s Hospital in her donations and assured that she would compensate the payment.

With this information, Depp will be able to use it in the defamation lawsuit against Heard for 50 million dollars, after she wrote an editorial against him for domestic violence, in The Washington Post, in 2018.

“The ACLU has not been able to demonstrate that the information requested is completely irrelevant” and ordered Heard to comply with the claim, with the exception of documents related to the actress’ role as an ambassador for the ACLU brand, the Daily Mail reported.

Additionally, Judge Arthur Enforon dismissed 23 of Depp’s 24 requests in the lawsuit, for which the organization is required to respond.