Jennifer Lawrence will be a mother! Photos confirm advanced pregnancy

Finally, a rumor that had been circulating about the actress was confirmed for some time. And it is that Jennifer Lawrence was caught in New York City showing an advanced pregnancy. Thus, the Oscar winner will become a mother in the middle of what will be her long-awaited return to the cinema, with two new movies.

Jennifer Lawrence’s pregnancy confirmed

A few months ago, it was rumored that Lawrence was pregnant and would become a mother for the first time. This, after marrying the Art Director, Cooke Maroney. Nevertheless, It was not until now that it was confirmed that the actress is expecting a baby and that she will become a mother in 2022.

As reported by People, Jennifer Lawrence was caught on the streets of New York where she had an advanced pregnancy. In the photos, he can be seen walking and listening to music casually. These images quickly went viral, confirming the rumors dating back a while.

“Jen wanted a family for a long time and found the ideal partner who loves, respects and enjoys being around. They love being married and they have a strong foundation for a baby. She is very happy and eager to become a mother«Pointed out a fort close to Jennifer Lawrence for the magazine.

A) Yes, This pregnancy comes at a crucial moment in the actress’s career. And it is that, after a two-year hiatus from the industry, Jennifer Lawrence will return with everything during this year and 2022. It will be released soon Don’t Look Up, the new Netflix movie where he shares a screen with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.

In addition, in 2022 it will be released Red, White and Water, a drama film that promises to be one of his most demanding roles. And it is that the tape will focus on a military man who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after returning from war and struggles with adjusting to her new life with her family and friends.