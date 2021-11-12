Jeff Bezos buys a luxurious mansion in Hawaii and unleashes the fury of his neighbors by skyrocketing the price of real estate

The latest acquisition of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, a huge mansion in the Hawaiian archipelago (USA) for 78 million dollars, has angered some locals because such transactions drastically increase the price of real estate, New York Post reports.

Bezos’ new property is located on the island of Maui and covers an area of 5.6 hectares, which includes three houses, a pool, private beach, among other luxuries. According to reports, the Amazon founder is also looking to buy additional real estate on that Hawaiian island.

Bezos, 57, is the second richest person in the world with an estimated net worth of more than $ 200 billion, according to Forbes. Apparently, not all Hawaiians are happy with the million dollar acquisitions that in recent years some magnates have been doing in the archipelago.

Average home value

“It is difficult to be born and grow up here, to see these purchases and how that makes the prices go up“said a resident on the island of Maui.” Now the average price of a house is a million dollarss, well above what most people can afford, “he added.

Meta co-founder Mark Zuckerberg also owns a large property in Hawaii, which he bought for $ 53 million, and his neighbors don’t seem happy with that investment either.

