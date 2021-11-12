Jamie Lynn Spears Says Britney Found Out About Her Pregnancy Through Press

According to Jamie Lynn Spears, her sister Britney did not know about her pregnancy until the press made it known as she was prohibited from telling her about it.

In an excerpt from his new memoirs, Things I Should Have Said, consulted by PeopleJamie Lynn wrote that her father Jamie Spears did not react well after learning in 2007 that she was pregnant at the age of 16.

Jamie Lynn, who at the time was starring in the show Zoey 101 Nickelodeon, said there were “a lot of fights between everyone involved” when the news broke, adding: “The entire Spears team was already caught up in my sister thing. PR difficulties, and everyone around me just they wanted to make this ‘problem’ disappear ”.

She said her family and management took her out of school and took her phone from her and that Britney was not told because her team was “concerned that her instability at the time made her unreliable.”

Jamie Lynn said her sister didn’t find out about her pregnancy until the article was published. “To this day, the pain of not being able to tell my sister on my own persists,” she said.

She said that as a result, “Dad and I stopped talking and the tension was terrible.”

Jamie also claimed that she was told that having her child would “kill her career” and that she was pressured into having an abortion, which she did not do.

Jamie Lynn’s book announcement was originally met with controversy, after it was originally titled I Must Confess, part of Britney’s hit song “… Baby One More Time”.

Spears responded by suggesting that she wasn’t happy about her sister trying to capitalize on her success, revealing that she was also upset when Jamie Lynn covered her songs at a music awards ceremony.

When it was announced that the book had changed its title in October, Britney appeared to mock her sister on Instagram.

“Good news … I’m thinking of releasing a book next year,” he wrote. “But I’m having trouble finding a title, so maybe my fans can help! Option 1, ‘F ***, I really don’t know’ … Option 2 … ‘I really care what people think’ !!!! “

The post followed another post where Britney appeared to address her relationship with her sister noting that her “so-called support system” had “hurt her deeply.”