Jaime Lozano acknowledged that he would like to direct Chivas

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.11.2021 12:40:12





During the past summer, Jaime lozano showed his quality as a coach by taking to the Olympic Selection of Mexico to conquer the bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 OlympicsDespite the success, the strategist decided to leave the bench of the changing Aztec.

Now, in full search of a new adventure, the ex-footballer acknowledged that he would like to take the reins of the Chivas from Guadalajara, team with which he was related a few months ago prior to the departure of Victor Manuel Vucetich.

“Who doesn’t want to direct Chivas? It’s a great team, it has good players. I love that there are Mexican cigars. Without a doubt that I would like to lead a big team and Chivas is one of them”, Mentioned Lozano in an interview for Aztec TV.

Will have to keep waiting

It should be remembered that a few days ago Ricardo Peláez, sports president of the Sacred Herd, confirmed that Marcelo Michel Leaño will continue as technicalor of the rojiblanco team, so Lozano will have to wait in order to have a chance to reach the Guadalajara team.

“I have made up my mind that Marcelo Michel Leaño be the technical director of the first team for the next tournament, “he said. Pelaez, who mentioned that after concluding the Opening 2021 will hold a press conference to elaborate on the club’s decision.