Jack Slamer, five handsome Swiss

This week we had planned two visits to La Nube de Santutxu: the first on Wednesday with the blues rock of Californian Stephen Dale Petit, but it was frustrated by flight delays (the appointment has been postponed to Monday, November 22; God willing, there we will be), and the second this Thursday with the rock of the Swiss Jack Slamer, who satisfied the parishioners in their first concert in Spain, at the time which was the first of a tour of 11 bowling in 11 days with a date free (Monday 15) and another day with a double (Saturday 13, with a morning gig in Zaragoza and another in the afternoon in Sabiñánigo).

In La Nube, the five German-speaking Swiss handsome men, the five playing and singing with the al dente technique (they play that they pass, seriously), the five dressed in shirts with personality, four with long hair and pretty boots and the drummer with short hair and more comfortable footwear to step on the two pedals, the two guitarists with four instruments at their disposal and two pedalboards at their feet, the vocalist with the braids alternating beer and water, and the rhythmic base at a higher level (the bassist has a air to actor Ryan Gosling, despite sporting a beard and long hair), they gave a growing gig of 14 songs in 80 minutes totally influenced by the rock of the 90s, nobody is perfect.

Yes, it was a very nineties gig: the American-phile singer of the dreadlocks, very cerebral and giving sporadic heels, almost all the time intoned Chris Cornell (the one from Soundgarden, for example in ‘War of words’ and in several more) already Sometimes a la Robert Plant (the one from Led Zeppelin, for example on the hippiosa ‘Lost’), the two guitarists did not sound too loud on the equalization despite their resources and technical apparatus, and the rhythmic base performed its task at a level superior (“what a flow the bassist has,” Ricky commented on the first song, right after the subscriber thought about it!).

The five Swiss in the narrow stage of La Nube /



SUGAR VELASCO



The repertoire was served totally impregnated with the rock of the 90s, a sign of the age of the five Swiss. And apart from the insistence of the vocalist in the vein of Chris Cornell, we intuit influences from the syncopated and jumping Red Hot Chili Pepers, from the stretched solemnity of Stone Temple Pilots, and even from the laziness of Pearl Jam (shameless in ‘Ocean’ , ocean, which is not in mountainous Switzerland).

In addition, in their gig in Jack Slamer gradation they started commercials (‘Stumbled’), they approached the Indian blues via The Cult (‘The truth is not a headline’, with an experimental passage a la Led Zep), they exhaled delicate floating lysergia to listen with their eyes closed as recommended by the lead singer of the dreadlocks (‘Secret Land’, whose second part was more trallera), they drew numerous spirals (‘The wanted man’), or said goodbye with the hybrid between RHCP and Led Zep ‘Honey & Gold ‘, the auction of a bolus that did not grant an encore (and it is that the encores should be prohibited, as forgers).