Jack Nicholson and his family’s secret about his real mother

Jack Nicholson He is one of the best actors that have ever existed in the history of cinema. It is a strong statement, we know, but without a doubt his career is remembered as one of the most difficult to match.

Although it has been inactive for several years, the actor brought to life some of the most memorable characters. For example, Jack Torrance in The glow. It is worth remembering that for this film, Stanley Kubrick was one of the most demanding directors there has ever been, even saying that he almost drove the film’s co-star, Shelley Duvall, crazy. Nevertheless, Jack Nicholson captured the essence of a character who is gradually transformed and who manages to express himself with gestures of authentic madness.

What not many people know is that the family history of Jack Nicholson it included a secret regarding his closest ties that, when discovered, may have marked the actor’s life.

In 1974, when it was about to release Chinatown, the actor learned from journalists that his family It was not what he had always believed. This was learned through a report in the magazine Time in the spring of 1974, when the Roman Polanski film was released in the United States. During the investigation, the journalists in charge of preparing the profile of the actor, who was already quite popular at that time, spoke with some neighbors, relatives and acquaintances of Nicholson. This is how they discovered that June, who was known as their older sister, was actually their mother. And whoever was considered to be her mother, a woman named Ethel May, was actually her grandmother.

Jack Nicholson in The Shining

This happened because the mother of Jack Nicholson became pregnant very young, and at the time this happened, it was still frowned upon for a young woman to have a child alone, so her mother decided to support her by adopting her grandson as her own child and thus keeping the secret in a society that could judge your family for this.

According to the information provided by the article, June was 17 when she became pregnant. She was single and was not sure who the father of her child was. That is why June’s parents wanted to raise him as if he were theirs.

Sadly when Jack Nicholson She heard the news, both her mother and grandmother had already passed away, so she had no opportunity to discuss the matter with them. However, he does not consider this to be traumatic. In any case, he has called it dramatic, but, in his words “When I discovered who my mother was, I was already mature psychologically. In fact, it clarified many things for me. If I felt something, it was, above all, gratitude.”