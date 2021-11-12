ITunes Ranking in the United States: Top 10 of Today’s Most Viewed Movies Thursday, November 11

The transmission platform iTunes makes it easy for your subscribers the list of the 10 most viewed movies in the United States. If you want to know which are the most successful film productions in terms of audience, you simply must scroll to the corresponding section on your website or app.

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each of them in the following paragraphs.

1. Free guy

Guy works as a bank teller and is a cheerful and lonely guy who doesn’t find his day bitter. Even if he is used as a hostage during a bank robbery, he still smiles like nothing. But one day he realizes that Free City is not exactly the city he thought it was. Guy is going to discover that he is actually a non-playable character in a brutal video game.

2. Old henry

A widowed farmer and his son gingerly welcome a mysterious and injured man with a bag of cash. When a group of men who claim to be the law come for the money, the farmer must decide who to trust. Defending a siege on his farm, the farmer reveals a talent for using weapons that surprises everyone and questions his true identity.

3. Jungle cruise

Early 20th century. Frank is the charismatic captain of a peculiar boat that runs through the Amazon jungle. There, despite the dangers that the Amazon River has in store for them, Frank will take scientist Lily Houghton and her brother McGregor Houghton on his boat. Your mission will be to find a mystical tree that could have healing powers. Of course, their goal will not be easy and in their adventure they will find all kinds of difficulties, in addition to a German expedition that is also looking for this tree with healing properties. This action-adventure comedy is based on the Jungle Cruise attraction at Disney’s amusement parks.

Four. Weather

Thriller about a family that, while on vacation in a tropical paradise, discovers that the secluded beach chosen to relax for a few hours is causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire life to a single day.

5. Dangerous

A reformed sociopath heads to a remote island after his brother’s death. Shortly after his arrival, the island falls under siege by a deadly gang of mercenaries and when he discovers his role in his brother’s disappearance, he embarks on a tireless quest for revenge.

6. Suicide squad

A group of super villains find themselves locked up in Belle Reve, a high-security prison with the highest death rate in the United States. To get out of there they will do anything, even join the Task Force X group, dedicated to carrying out suicide missions under the orders of Amanda Waller. Heavily armed they are sent to Corto Maltese Island, a jungle full of enemies.

7. Question of blood

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims not to have committed. Far from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

8. The alpinist

Marc-André Leclerc climbs alone, far from the spotlight. In remote alpine locations, the 23-year-old Canadian free spirit undertakes some of the most daring solo ascents in history. Even so, it hardly attracts attention. No cameras, no ropes, and no room for error, Leclerc’s approach is the essence of solo adventure.

9. Respect: The Aretha Franklin Story

The rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church choir to her international stardom.

10. Spiral: Saw

Sassy detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks and his rookie partner take over a grisly investigation into several gruesome murders. Zeke, involuntarily, will be caught in the morbid game of the murderer.

Which are the movies that hit iTunes?

The platform wins the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with films that they are already or will become classics.

