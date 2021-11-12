ITunes ranking in Colombia: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Thursday, November 11

Why waste your time browsing for hours in iTunes when the service of streaming Has it already done the work for you?

1. Snake Eyes: The Origin

GI JOE: Snake Eyes stars Henry Golding. Snake Eyes is a lonely and tenacious warrior who joins the ancient Japanese clan of the Arashikage after saving the life of the clan’s heir. Upon arriving in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior and give him something he always wanted: a home. But, by revealing the secrets about his past, they will put Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty to the test, even if it means losing the trust of those closest to him.

2. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the puppies must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help in a new ally, the intelligent sausage dog Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

3. The Witches (Roald Dahl)

A little orphan in late 1967, he goes to live with his beloved grandmother in Demopolis, a town in Alabama. The boy and his grandmother have strange encounters with some witches so they decide to move to a luxury hotel on the coast. Unfortunately, they arrive at exactly the same time as the Grand High Witch who has gathered her cronies from all over the planet – who are going undercover – to carry out her horrible plans.

Four. Apex

Five elite hunters pay to hunt a man on a desert island. But when their prey begins to defend themselves, the roles of hunter and prey change sides.

5. Specter

A cryptic message from the past sends James Bond on a secret mission to Mexico City and then to Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTER. Meanwhile, in London, the new director of the Center for National Security questions Bond’s actions and questions the importance of MI6, headed by M. Undercover Bond recruits Moneypenny and Q to help him find Madeleine. Swann, the daughter of his former nemesis, Mr. White, who may hold the key to unraveling the mystery of SPECTER. As Bond progresses on his mission, he discovers a shocking connection between himself and the enemy he seeks.

6. G.I. Joe

GI Joe is the code name for a highly trained task force whose fundamental mission is to defend human freedom and world peace. Courageous Joes are men and women of courage, possessing a dynamic mix of special talents, personality and ingenuity. Armed with some of the most sophisticated weapons conceivable, these individuals constitute the most formidable fighting force in the world.

7. The father

Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), a scathing, somewhat mischievous 80-year-old man who has stubbornly decided to live alone, rejects each and every caregiver that his daughter Anne (Olivia Colman) tries to hire to help him around the house. She is desperate because she can no longer visit him on a daily basis and feels that her father’s mind begins to fail and he becomes more and more disconnected from reality. Anne suffers the gradual loss of her father as his mind deteriorates, but she also clings to the right to live her own life.

8. Don’t breathe 2

The blind man has been hiding for years in an isolated cabin and has taken in and raised a girl who lost her parents in a house fire. Her quiet existence is shattered when a group of kidnappers appear and take the girl, forcing the Blind Man to leave his safe haven to rescue her.

9. Every breath you take

The career of a psychiatrist is in jeopardy after one of his patients takes his own life.

10. Royal Casino

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 leads him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists from around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky game of poker at Casino Royale. At first Bond dislikes Vesper Lynd (Eva Green), the beautiful Treasury officer who must watch over government money. But as Bond and Vesper are forced to defend together against the deadly attacks of Le Chiffre and his henchmen, a mutual attraction develops between them.

