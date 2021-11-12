Italy vs. Switzerland Live Streaming, Watch DirecTV Sports Online for the Europe Qualifiers | SPORT-TOTAL

Italy vs. Switzerland LIVE ONLINE they face TODAY from 2:45 pm (Peruvian time) at the Olympic Stadium in Rome for Group C of the Qualifying Qatar 2022 from Europe for the World Cup. This match will be broadcast exclusively through DIRECTV Sports .

Switzerland goal

Silvan Widmer scored the 1-0 of Switzerland vs. Italy. (Video: Bein Sports)

Italy goal

Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored the 1-1 of Italy vs. Switzerland. (Video: beIN Sports).

Lineup, Italy vs. Switzerland

Italy: Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Acerbi, Emerson, Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli, Chiesa, Belotti, Insigne.

Switzerland: Sommer, Widmer, Akanji, Schar, Rodríguez, Zakaria, Vargas, Freuler, Shaqiri, Steffen, Okafor.

Italy vs. Switzerland live: 1-1

Match preview

The ‘Azurra’ comes to this meeting highly motivated after beating Lithuania 5-0 and, so far, remains undefeated in the competition with 4 wins and 2 draws. In addition, he is leading with 14 units, the same score as his rival on duty. However, he has a better goal difference.

The squad led by Roberto Mancini is the favorite to win the group after winning Euro 2021. However, the ‘Watchmakers’ promise to surprise in Rome and take the three points that will be of vital importance to qualify for the next appointment World Cup.

Switzerland are also undefeated in the UEFA Qualifiers and in their most recent match they beat Lithuania 4-0 on the road with a double from Embolo. The Borussia Dortmund forward is on a hot streak and promises to score.

The most recent match between the two teams was recorded on September 5 at the Jakob Park in Basel by Group C. The match ended level without goals.

Italy vs. Switzerland: timetables in the world

Peru: 2:45 pm

Colombia: 2:45 pm

Ecuador: 2:45 pm

Mexico: 1:45 pm

Uruguay: 4:45 pm

Argentina: 4:45 pm

Brazil: 4:45 pm

Spain: 2:45 pm

Italy vs. Switzerland: channels in the world

Peru: DirecTV Sports

Argentina DirecTV Sports

Uruguay: DirecTV Sports

Brazil: TNT Sports and TNT

Chile: DirecTV Sports

Venezuela: DirecTV Sports

Colombia: DirecTV Sports

Ecuador: DirecTV Sports

Mexico: SKY Sports

United States: ESPN 2 and TUDN

Spain: hours for Four

In the history of both teams, Italy has the advantage in the last 20 matches, registering 10 wins, 9 draws and the ‘Watchmakers’ have only one victory, which was for the 1994 United States Qualifiers.

It is important to mention that both teams met in Europe this year for group A. The ‘Azurra’ thrashed 3-0 with a double from Locatelli and one from Inmobile.

The coach of Italy, Roberto Mancini, will not count for this match with essential players in his scheme such as: Nicolò Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Marco Verratti

Italy vs. Switzerland: possible lineups

Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Chiellini, Bonucci, Emerson, Jorginho, Barella; Insigne, Immobile, Locatelli and Chiesa.

Switzerland: Sommer: Schar, Elvedi, Akanji; Widmer, Zakaria, Sow, Freuler, Rodriguez; Vargas, Seferovic.

