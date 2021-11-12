Is the Taylor Swift Short inspired by Jake Gyllenhaal?

Taylor Swift is releasing the album Red tomorrow and that has sparked old myths about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal.

All Too Well premieres as the first single from Net (Taylor version), which will be available on the day 12th of November and will be part of a full re-recording project in response to his first six studio albums being purchased by the representative Scooter braun, who refused to return his works to Taylor Swift.

The album will feature thirty tracks, including exclusive collaborations with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran, and a series of unheard tracks originally written for Net. In addition, the exclusive short film will be a ten-minute uncut version of the song and will feature the stars. Sadie Sink and Dylan o’brien. The video will be presented in 35mm and will be led by Taylor Swift and the photographer Rina Yang.

The story behind All Too Well

The song was released on 2012 and has been a fan favorite ever since and has been the subject of years of speculation as a result. Both about who it is and how it was written. However, thanks to certain winks given by her own Swift on the album, everything seems to indicate that the inspiration came from the love story between the singer and the actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

The relationship arose in approximately October 2010 when they were seen on the famous show Saturday night Live next to the actress Emma Stone who was the host that night and friend of the singer.

Since then, it was common to see them together at events and restaurants so the rumor of a love relationship was getting louder. In December of that year, Taylor and the sister of Jake, Maggie Gyllenhaal, they were seen and everything indicated that the relationship was more formal now that the families already knew each other.

However, everything began to deteriorate and on the birthday of Taylor (December 13th) Jake He was not seen and rumors of a possible separation began to emerge. Later, it was confirmed and the singer began to write Net.

The first song he composed was All Too Well which originally lasted around 20 minutes given that the singer has ventured and, now, with the new version, we will be able to learn more about the verses that were discarded at that time.

In the song, a scarf is mentioned that Jake gave to Tay when they started dating and she forgot at the house of Maggie. On State of grace He also refers to the actor with the phrase: «Just twin fire signs, four blue eyes)« because they are both sagittarius (fire sign) and both have blue eyes. With The moment I knew, speak like Jake he stood her up on her birthday and on I Almost Do The singer talks about the desire she had to say everything she felt for the actor.

