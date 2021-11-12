Is Britney Spears’ custody about to finally expire?

The last victory of Britney Spears It happened in September, when after 13 years in the custody of his own father, the Los Angeles Superior Court ruled that he was free of the abusive and humiliating yoke of his father, and that until the next hearing, this November 12, an official would be in charge of being his legal guardian. The day has arrived, and this very Friday, the judge Brenda penny will clarify if finally the ‘princess of pop’ is free like any adult who has not committed any crime, and can use his current account, buy a soda or drive his car without asking permission from anyone.

The 39-year-old ‘Piece of Me’ singer has pleaded with the court to end the guardianship that has governed her personal life and her $ 60 million equity since 2008. This arrangement was organized and supervised by the singer’s father after she had a severe crisis and had to undergo treatment for mental health and anxiety problems.

Since last June, through tears, she revealed what she has suffered during these years in which her father has forced her to get an IUD not to have more children or even tapped the phone and put cameras in his bedroom, the ‘Baby, one more time’ singer has received a wave of public support – especially from the # FreeBritney movement – and has hired a new lawyer – Mathew rosengart, who has handled cases of celebrities such as Sean Penn or Steven Spielberg-, who has wisely moved to end the restrictions.

Judge Penny is expected to consider the singer’s request and possibly rule on the matter in a public hearing on Friday. None of those involved in the guardianship objects to the request.

“I have not prayed so much in my life”

“This week is going to be very interesting for me!” Spears wrote this week on her social networks. “I have not prayed for something so much in my life!” He insisted. Hours before the hearing, it was still clear if the singer would appear in person in court and speak by videoconference, as she has done on other occasions.

A key question this time will be whether the judge will be able to require Spears to undergo a new mental health assessment, a step that is often taken before ending a guardianship. On this matter, the singer has asked to be released without having to undergo a new psychiatric evaluation.

In June, Spears told the court that she had been traumatized and wanted to get back into her life as soon as possible. She explained that she had been forced to work and take medication against her will, and that you were prevented from marrying or even getting your hair and nails done.

His father, Jamie spears, has expressed through his lawyers that he tried to help and rehabilitate his daughter’s career, and that he always acted out of her interest.

In an unexpected move in early September, the father changed his stance on guardianship and said he supported its ending.

A “toxic” father

Penny suspended Jamie Spears from guardianship in late September, calling him “toxic” to the singer’s well-being, and temporarily replaced him with an official.

Interest in this case was fueled last year by several documentaries about the singer and by the movement #FreeBritney of fans questioned the fact that the singer had as many restrictions as a minor but could work and earn billions.

The fans, who have gathered outside the court with pink banners and signs, will return this Friday night to support their diva, awaiting a historic ruling.

Spears is engaged to her personal trainer Sam asghari and has said that she wants to have more children, although she already has two other teenagers from her previous marriage with Kevin Federline.