Ireland vs Portugal (0-0): Summary | Cristiano’s are complicated

The Portugal from Cristiano Ronaldo He will have to wait for the last date to be able to secure his direct ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022, as the Lusitanians did not go beyond the equalized goalless against a rocky Ireland.

The box Fernando Santos he planted himself in Dublin to take another step towards Qatar, but they met the archer Gavin bazunu, who did not allow further damage, avoiding both Cristiano Ronaldo at the last minute.

The performance of Portugal in Ireland it was disappointing in any case, with only two shots between the three suits.

As if that were not enough, the Portuguese suffered the expulsion of the central veteran Pepe, who went to the showers for an elbow on the end, which earned him to see the second yellow courtesy of the whistler Gil Manzano.

The tie will force Portugal to play the nonstop pass to world playing next Sunday at home against Serbia, as both teams have 17 points, so the loser will have to settle for advancing to reclassification.

The two nations have 17 points, but with a difference of +12 for the +8 of the Serbs, to the team of Fernando Santos a tie will serve to seal your ticket to Qatar.