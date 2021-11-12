INE postpones revocation of mandate to April 10 and questions cut

The National Electoral Institute (INE) postponed the date for the revocation of the mandate, which will go from Sunday, March 27, to Sunday, April 10, 2022.

This, with the aim of having enough time to review the paper formats in the collection of signatures for the convocation and carrying out of the exercise, since on November 1, the Electoral Court ordered to change the guidelines for the collection of support to facilitate “Physical formats and electronic devices so that interested citizens have the possibility of choosing the medium that suits them best.”

“The review of thousands and probably millions of paper formats forces the INE to dedicate more time to verify and validate the more than 2.7 million citizen support that is required so that this exercise can be convened in the constitutional terms with the consequent postponement in the broadcast ”, argued the president counselor Lorenzo Córdova.

According to the electoral official, since the beginning of November, the revocation of the mandate is promoted by more than 22 thousand citizens registered with the INE, with an expenditure of 117 million pesos

President of the INE questions cut planned by deputies

Lorenzo Córdova pointed out that conducting a consultation for a possible revocation of the mandate is comparable to organizing a federal election, so his budget is high.

The president of the INE questioned that the Budget Commission of the Chamber of Deputies gave the go-ahead to a reduction of 4 thousand 913 million pesos to the expense of the institute, putting the performance of the exercise at risk.

“Today I reiterate with all clarity and firmness, an excessive cut to the budget request made by the INE, to the Chamber of Deputies, puts at risk the organization of the revocation of mandate, an unprecedented exercise that the INE will only be able to convene and organize if it has the necessary resources ”, he explained to the General Council.

Córdova considered “very worrying” that legislators have approved the reduction in an opinion without considering the data and technical arguments that the INE has given to justify its request for resources.

“These resources, it must be emphasized over and over again, because there seems to be no clarity on the point either, they would be returned to the Federation’s Treasury in full and immediately in the event that said exercises did not meet the requirements to be summoned. We have said it and today we reiterate it, carrying out a revocation of the mandate is an exercise of such magnitude and seriousness, the consequences of which could be very serious in institutional terms, that it requires organizing with absolute legality and certainty ”, he warned.

Unlike the popular consultation held last August, the president of the INE explained that it is necessary to start the organization from scratch, such as visiting and training millions of citizens who will serve as poll workers.

“It is false, false, I insist, that it is the INE that intends to block the process of revocation of the mandate, on the contrary, the request for sufficient resources to organize them in a professional and serious way, give an account of the commitment of this institution with its constitutional obligations and with citizens ”, he maintained.