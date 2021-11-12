In Budget 2022, Health and Welfare Secretariats win

Drafting PH

By 2022, Secretaries of Finance, Welfare and Health they will have the largest budget increases, while others will suffer cuts according to the initiative of the Puebla Expenditure Law that this Thursday was delivered to the state Congress for analysis.

This is noted in the initiative that contemplates the exercise of 104 thousand 094 million 385 thousand 686 pesos for the following year, an increase of 7 thousand 756 million 130 thousand 826 pesos, compared to the 96 thousand 338 million 254 thousand 860 pesos that were contemplated for the current year.

According to the document, the government of Puebla will allocate 66 thousand 539 million 552 thousand 945 pesos for the operating expenses of 20 dependencies, being the Ministry of Education the main beneficiary, with 32 thousand 758 million 59 thousand 264 pesos.

Second is the Health Secretary with 11 thousand 90 million 923 thousand 781 pesos, while the Ministry of Public Security will exercise 3 thousand 611 million 464 thousand 494 pesos; the Planning and Finance Secretariat 3 thousand 445 million 574 thousand 937 pesos; the Secretariat of Infrastructure 2 thousand 875 million 868 thousand 850 pesos.

Rural Development Secretariat will exercise one thousand 282 million 547 thousand 572 pesos; the DIF State System (Sedif) one thousand 103 million 507 thousand 807 pesos; the Ministry of Welfare, with 1,6 million 599 thousand 938 pesos; the Secretariat of Administration, with 839 million 721 thousand 656 pesos; the Ministry of the Interior (Segob), with 453 million 468 thousand 695 pesos; and the Ministry of Economy with 436 million 172 thousand 807 pesos.

The Ministry of Culture will have at its disposal 196 million 427 thousand 4 pesos; the Ministry of Public Function (SFP) 160 million 808 thousand 955 pesos; the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) 145 million 431 thousand 849 pesos; the Ministry of the Environment, Sustainable Development and Territorial Planning (Smadsot) 128 million 303 thousand 311 pesos; and the Ministry of Mobility and Transportation 126 million 930 thousand 906 pesos.

While the Secretariat of Substantive Equality will receive 98 million 740 thousand 956 pesos; the Secretary of Labor 82 million 339 thousand 216 pesos; the Legal Counseling 75 million 912 thousand 190 pesos; and the State Executive 44 million 258 thousand 813 pesos.

In the case of Branch 33 is just over 40 thousand 751 million; in contributions by Branch 28 they are above 43 thousand 518 million; in agreements it is higher than 10 thousand 530 million; funds other than contributions are 91 million 906 thousand pesos and in incentives derived from fiscal collaboration are thousand 44 million pesos.

About unlabeled expense for the following year it will be 48 thousand 232 million and labeled, 106 thousand 876 million.

In the case of payment of public debt in 2022, 554.5 million pesos will be allocated.

Money for everyone

Regarding parastatal organizations, the Poblano Administrator Committee for the Construction of Educational Spaces (Capcce), will exercise just over 925.5 million, the State Council for the Coordination of the National Public Security System, will exercise more than 261.3 million; the direction of Carreteras de Cuotas Puebla will have a budget of 510 million pesos and the General Coordination of Communication and Digital Agenda, will receive 130.6 million pesos.

In the case of the State Attorney General’s Office, it will receive just over 1,446 million pesos, the State Congress will exercise 193.7 million and the Superior State Audit (ASE) will obtain 420.4 million.

The Superior Court of Justice will receive 993.7 million pesos; the Human Rights Commission (CDH) will exercise 35 million pesos; andl State Electoral Institute (IEE) 347.9 million; the Electoral Tribunal of the State of Puebla (TEEP) 18.9 million; the Institute for Transparency, Access to Public Information and Protection of Personal Data (Itaipue) will exercise 19.4 million.