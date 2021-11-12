If you want soft hair, check out this trick that costs nothing

Have you noticed that when you leave the salon your hair is softer, more elastic, shinier than at any other time in your life? There is a secret that explains it and it is so simple, so easy to do at home, that you will be very happy when you hear it (although a little ashamed that you have lived so long without discovering it on your own). It’s not about the way the professionals cut your hair, it’s not even their blow drying technique. It is much simpler than that.

Let me put you in context: it’s a sunny fall day in Chelsea and famous hairstylist and beauty expert Clariss Rubenstein, who has touched up artists like Alison Brie, Sofia Vergara, Kat Dennings and many more, is cutting my hair.

She’s giving me absolutely no Hollywood gossip, no matter how hard I try, then all of a sudden she gets very serious. Almost looking at me in the mirror, he says, “You have to, you have to, you MUST squeeze the water out of your hair before you put the conditioner on. EVERY TIME”.

And then it’s bubbly and fun again, and it shows me how my mane will get softer when it’s done.

Why This Hack Works For Softer Hair

From that day on, I heard Clariss’s slightly threatening voice in my shower asking me to give my hair a good squeeze after shampooing. Is it really that important? What difference could it make? I called her to find out more about this seemingly crucial step that I had been missing during my nearly four decades on this earth.

“Try cleaning with a wet sponge,” she says. “You are not absorbing anything. So if your hair is soaked, it is not able to absorb anything because it is completely full of water ”. Yes, okay, this makes a lot of sense. Is this business as usual, or …?

– “Without exceptions”.

There are two reasons for drying your hair before conditioning, and the first and most obvious is that if the water is preventing the conditioner from getting into your hair, you are actually wasting time and money every time you shower. “You’ve heard that water and oil don’t mix,” explains Rubenstein. “If it’s full of water, you’re wasting your product, your money, and your hair is getting no benefit.” But once you’ve squeezed it out? “Your hair absorbs all the nutrients, and it is a million times more effective than if you put it to soak and everything slides off with the water.”

The best way to wash your hair to make it softer

Clariss explains the steps as follows:

Brush your mane back away from your face and pin it up like you would a ponytail.

Pinch down from the base of the ponytail to the ends.

Repeat until the water is no longer dripping, so that your hair is “as close to not being wet as possible.”

An important note: don’t twist your hair like you would with wet clothes.

And I can assure you that it makes a difference in the way my hair absorbs the conditioner and how conditioned it feels after every wash. So easy! So easy! It costs zero pesos, and I’m basically Alison Brie now because of the good hair association!

So I couldn’t let Clariss hang up the phone without giving me the full treatment, by which I mean even easier tricks to do for smoother hair.

Use the shampoo as little as possible

Lather, rinse, repeat? No, unless you really have to, when your hair is very dirty or your shampoo specifically requires it.

Clariss, a dry shampoo evangelist, washes her hair about twice a week. “The less you handle the hair, the better: the less mechanical damage, the less water.”

I ask him if the temperature of the water makes a difference. “Hot water dries your hair a little more, but I’m not going to tell anyone to take a cold shower just to make it softer.” Phew.

Wear a mask

Clariss says that there is a hair mask for everyone and it doesn’t have to be considered a time consuming extra step.

Once or twice a week, you can use a mask instead of her regular conditioner (as a busy mom with two kids, she says she does this in her “longest shower to shave her legs”).

Comb while wet

There is a good use of water during the conditioning step and that is to rinse while you style. “I use a wide tooth comb or a soft brush,” she says. “The water helps the knots come out as I brush, so that’s less damage, too.”

Invest in the right towel

She recommends wrapping yourself in a specific hair towel (for example, a microfiber one) to prevent damage and allow your hair to dry gently while you go through your beauty routine.

So by trying this trick to have a smoother mane you will notice a change.

