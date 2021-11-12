If you are looking for cheap steering wheel to play Forza Horizon 5, this is officially licensed by Xbox and costs 99 euros

If there is a car title that has become a reference both for its own personality and for the great gaming experience it offers us, that is without a doubt Forza Horizon 5. Not only can you enjoy some of the best racing cars that have been produced over the years, but you also have a whole open world available to circulate with, which gives it an ideal dose of realism. However, if you want to go to the next level, there is nothing better than adding a steering wheel. And this is one of the best you can buy within what are the economic options. It’s the officially licensed Xbox Hori, available right now on Amazon for 99 euros.

Flyers for Xbox and PC there are many, and of different levels. You can opt for high simulation ones or choose low-cost ones. Everything will depend on what your goal is. Keep in mind that although the Forza brand has always been synonymous with a realistic experience, Forza Horizon 5, like its predecessors, are video games that exploit the most Arcade variant. This means that to fully enjoy the game you will not need one of the most expensive steering wheels, but this one that we have selected is a very smart purchase.

Last updated on 2021-06-25. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

We have the basic options that we look for in a steering wheel, such as the driving experience of the vehicle similar to that of a real car, with its own ring with its leather finishes in the grip area, and the pedals to be able to accelerate and brake autonomously.

Like is logic, steering wheel includes all necessary controls for additional functions that we have in the video game, as well as two paddles to make the gear changes if we opt for a manual gearbox experience.

Something to highlight about this steering wheel is that despite its low price, We are talking about an officially licensed Xbox model, and it includes compatibility with Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One and PC. Thanks to this, we can know that we have guaranteed a minimum of quality, and also that the steering wheel will work with the latest generation consoles.

The steering wheel rotation angle is 270 degrees, more than enough for what in the end the video game flyers are used. But we can also make different settings on the steering wheel to adapt it to our driving style and preferences. For example, we can reduce the turning angle if we want to have more condensed the turning range of the vehicle.

We can also change the dead zone of the steering wheel to be able to have a little more margin when driving. And we can save these different settings and change them with a button, so that we can choose one style to drive on the roads of Mexico, and another style to compete in a test.

By Under 100 euros, this officially licensed Xbox Hori steering wheel is an ideal purchase if you are looking for a steering wheel with which to improve the gaming experience but without spending a lot of money.

Last updated on 2021-06-25. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.