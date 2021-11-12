Iceland laughs at Zuckerberg’s metaverse in its latest tourism ad

Image : Youtube

Iceland launched a new tourism ad east Thursday he was teasing of recent promises From Facebook about how we are going we will live all in the near future . But the Icelandic version of Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t want to put you in a dystopia from Science fiction . No, Iceland just wants you to go see its geysers and other attractions tourist .

“Today I want to talk about a revolutionary approach to connect our world but without being super weird ”, he begins by explaining the tour guide d the ad.

“Some said it was not possible. Some said it’s out of our scope. We tell them that it is already here. Seriously, look, it’s right here. “ He says pointing out the window that he is behind him.

The ad, which can be viewed in its entirety on Youtube, it becomes more and more ridiculous and crazy from there with his apt parody of Zuckerberg and his recent saw deo upon the metaverse . The pale white face of the Icelandic host appears to be even a tribute to the s images of Zuckerberg with the face smeared with cream solar.

But own Zuck’s vision of the future seems already doomed to the ridiculous by itself , Taking into account that 1) his last concept video was pure fantasy, and 2) you have not yet designed a virtual reality hardware that looks like something less absurd than glasses of virtual reality from the 80s and 90. Oculus will change your name, Yes, but it will continue being an absolute disaster .

Iceland is desperate for tourists to return to the country, as tourism accounted for almost 9% of GDP before the pandemic and employed about 30,000 people ( Iceland has a population 360,000 inhabitants ) . Nevertheless, covid-19 stopped obviously the influx of tourists, and now Iceland seeks to bring them back .

With regard to public health, Iceland has done exceptionally well during the covid crisis , with only 15,140 reported cases and a total of 34 deaths since the pandemic began. Iceland also has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with a 89% of adults with complete vaccination regimen and a lot s of them already receiving booster shots.

But if you are looking to travel to Iceland, you better vaccinate e before against covid-19. I only know allows travel to Iceland to all those who have been vaccinated or what they have infected with covid-19 in the past. You will also need a PCR negative at least 72 hours before your flight.