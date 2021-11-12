The United States ended the summer with two resounding victories against the Mexican team and tonight he intends to snatch the top of the Octagonal eliminatory heading to Qatar 2022, however, for the historical Rafael Marquez, the set of ‘Tata’ Martino He has a hand thanks to the regularity shown in the World Cup process.

“You just have to look at the results they have produced today, I think they are consistent, they have a good level, there are experienced people who play in Europe and people who do things well in Mexico. In addition, there is a coaching staff that has great experience managing national teams and important teams and that is working very well, so we hope that in this game they will have the same result, “he said in a talk with RECORD.

Undoubtedly, Rafael Marquez He is a legend of Mexican soccer and an important part in the growth of the rivalry between Mexico and USA, in which he lived in his own flesh negative chapters such as the elimination in Korea and Japan 2002.

But he also celebrated countless victories against the team of the ‘Stars and Stripes’ and one of the most significant was in 2016 for the qualifying rounds towards Russia 2018, when with a goal of his he ended the US hegemony in Columbus and with it the famous “two to zero”

“It was an important match, we ended that famous ‘two to zero’ streak and it gave me the opportunity to beat them in the last minutes. It was my last match against USA and I left with a good taste in my mouth ”, he concluded.

“Play versus USA It is complicated and on the road it is more so, but I am confident in their ability to achieve a good result ”.

HIGHLIGHTS THE WORK OF JOHAN VÁSQUEZ

From defender to defender. The ‘Kaiser’, Rafael Marquez, praised the moment of Johan Vasquez in Italy, but also, he predicted a future full of success for the Sonoran.

“Little by little he is gaining confidence and that is the main thing, now that he was given the opportunity he has taken advantage of it very well, he is a talented young man with a great future; I hope that in the not too distant future we can see him in a more important team, “explained Rafael Márquez.

