‘I don’t take it personally’

Gerardo Martino is aware of the importance of the game before USA; However, it is not a thorn that the technician of the Mexican team have in the personal aspect after having lost the last two games (Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup)

“I do not take things personally because my role is to lead a team and I have to ensure the well-being of my players and the team, and make the best decisions, when you take it personally you run the risk of not making good decisions .

“It is a very important game with a classic rival, we recognize the importance of the game itself due to the situation in the tie, but in no way am I going to play it as a personal matter, I am just the coach of Mexico”, he said at a press conference.

Meanwhile, the ‘Tata’ reported that the technical staff of the Tricolor keeps an eye on how the players who are in doubt evolve to make up today’s starting 11 against the United States, including Hector Moreno, so he advanced who could make up the central defense.

“We are watching. Yes there are some other players who are in discomfort and we have to resolve to confirm the official line-up. First resolve Héctor’s situation to see if he is fit to play and then the center will go between ‘Tiba’, ‘Cata’ and Jesús Angulo ”, he indicated.

