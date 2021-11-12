Hugh Jackman is a penis with abs in ‘Big Mouth’

A penis with a wig and abs, this is the character that Hugh jackman has yielded his voice in the season 5 from the animated series Netflix’s ‘Big Mouth’ .

with a wig and abs, this is the character that has yielded his voice in the from the animated series .

And 20 other sexual positions if, hopefully, you have a big penis

Hugh jackman is known for many things. Perhaps the most notable is having made his mark as Wolverine, but he has also won several Tony Awards and been nominated for an Oscar. The ‘The Great Showman’ star is one of the most talented actors out there, appearing in superhero movies, period dramas, musicals and tense psychological thrillers as ‘Prisoners.’ And, of course, he has abs (the ones he trained recently to the liking of fans who saw him as Wolverine again).

Now add your acalving in the Netflix animated series ‘Big Mouth’, although it has been surprising to see the character to whom he lent his voice: a stout penis with testicles sporting very Jackmanesque hair and, of course, abs immaculately carved actor.

The Image of Jackman as a penis went viral on Twitter recently, jaw-dropping anyone who has not yet seen the fifth season of Big Mouth – now available on Netflix. And it’s normal … why does this penis have a mouth and a mane? None of those things are typical characteristics of penises. ABS? Can (and should!) A penis have abs? The answers are difficult to find when it comes to the animated series, although Jackman did want to answer that, in fact, “abs weren’t negotiable”. That’s completely fair: At 53, he’s worked hard for his physique, and if he wants to show it off in a spirited way, more power to him.

