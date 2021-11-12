How would Mexico play against the United States in Cincinnati?

Gerardo Martino and the technical body of the National selection they will wait until the last moment to see if they can count on Hector Moreno for the duel this Friday before USA. Otherwise, the tricolor central would be signed with Johan Vasquez accompanied by Tiba Sepulveda or Domínguez Tasting. But … what picture would the Tata for the duel for the first place of the octagonal?

The goal would be covered by Guillermo Ochoa, the pair of centrals in what has been said, waiting for dark until the referees require them to hand over the official line-up, and the options for Sepulveda or Dominguez, who has earned the trust of Martino in the last commitments of the Section. How to materes Luis Rodriguez (to the right) and Jesus gallardo (left).

You can read: “Another defeat against the United States would be unforgivable for the Mexican National Team”

In the center of the field another modification would come. Edson Alvarez in the center of the field accompanied by Hector Herrera and instead of Andrew Saved I would play Luis Romo. There would come another modification, blunt I would play inside on the left or as a double containment and Herrera ahead of them. On the offensive, the trident that people expect to explode: Hirving lozano on the left, Jesus Crown on the right and Raul Jimenez center forward.