One in six people will suffer a stroke during his lifetime. Stroke kills more women than breast cancer and more men than prostate cancer, but you’re unlikely to read much about it.

There are many common misconceptions in the community about what a stroke actually is, how to recognize if someone is having one, and the treatments that improve outcomes for stroke survivors.

New treatments are available for stroke; however, these are time dependent. For this reason, it is important that the person who has a stroke get to the hospital quickly. These time-critical therapies are often highly dependent on people recognizing stroke quickly and acting quickly to obtain emergency medical care.

What is a stroke?

It can be simply described as a brain attack. There are two main types. “Ischemic” and “hemorrhagic” stroke. Ischemic cerebrovascular disease is often caused by a blockage in one of the vessels that supply oxygenated blood to the brain, eventually causing cell death in the affected brain area.

Bleeding is bleeding into the brain. This is often caused by high blood pressure, which causes the end of the vessel wall to weaken, causing it to burst and bleed into the brain.

Why it happens?

There are a number of reasons why a stroke occurs and several well-established risk factors. Some of these can be changed (modifiable) and some cannot (not modifiable).

Stroke is more common in men than women, and as you age, the risk of stroke increases. While stroke is not inherited, having a family history of stroke increases your risk. These are known as non-modifiable risks.

There are a variety of medical conditions that increase a person’s risk. These include atrial fibrillation (the most common heart rhythm disorder), high blood pressure, diabetes, a previous stroke or mini-stroke, and high cholesterol.

It is important that you know that you have one of these conditions and that your healthcare team manage it appropriately to minimize the risk of stroke.

Lifestyle factors are things that can often be changed. Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, being overweight or obese, and physical inactivity, along with excessive salt consumption (which can lead to high blood pressure), are risk factors related to lifestyle that can be modified.

How do you recognize it?

The Stroke Foundation has an easy-to-remember acronym called FAST.

Face – Face Check your face. Has your mouth fallen off?

Arms – Arms Can you raise both arms?

Speech – Speak Do you have difficulty speaking? Do people understand you?

Team – Weather It’s critic. If you see any of these signs, call 911 immediately.

Other signs of stroke may include weakness, slurred speech, dizziness, loss of vision or blurred vision, headache, or trouble swallowing.

How is a stroke treated?

Stroke care varies widely across the country (state to state, metropolitan region to metropolitan region), even before you reach the hospital. However, the Australian Clinical Standards for Acute Stroke Care describe the care that a loved one should be offered to you in the event of a stroke.

These standards describe the care that can be provided within the health care setting and help individuals make informed treatment decisions in collaboration with their physician.

Early evaluation will likely include a series of diagnostic tests and scans. The purpose of these tests is to establish a stroke diagnosis and what type, and to tailor treatment accordingly.

Other tests are important to establish a possible cause of the stroke. Sometimes this can come from a clot in the heart or a cholesterol plaque sloughing off a vessel in the neck that supplies oxygenated blood to the brain. Sometimes these clots can travel to the brain and lodge inside a vessel in the brain, causing the stroke.

Time-critical treatments include treatments to dissolve or remove the clot in ischemic stroke. Not all patients are eligible for this, and there are strict criteria that someone must meet to receive these therapies.

To optimize eligibility for these, it is important to get to the hospital quickly. Clot recovery should occur within 4.5 hours after stroke signs and symptoms appear and this includes all time in the hospital for scans and blood tests. After this time, the risk of these therapies often outweighs the potential benefits.

In 2016, stroke patients must receive care in an organized stroke unit. There is strong evidence that people who enter these units and are cared for by nurses and doctors who specialize in stroke care do better.

If your loved one is not being cared for in one of these specialized stroke units, ask why. Patients and their families should be informed that care would be better elsewhere if not cared for in a dedicated stroke unit, and given options to transfer to a specialized unit.

In the hospital, patients can expect to be cared for by doctors, nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, dietitians, psychologists, and case managers who specialize in stroke care. This team will ensure that you are discharged from the hospital with the correct medications to help reduce the risk of a second stroke and will provide you with advice on exercise, mobility, diet, and managing your psychological well-being.

The transition from the hospital can be a time of extreme vulnerability for many stroke survivors. Leaving the hospital may include a period of inpatient or outpatient rehabilitation, a trip home with some additional support and services, or a transfer to a nursing home or residential care for the elderly.

This article was written by Caleb Ferguson, a postdoctoral research chancellor at the Sydney University of Technology.

* The Conversation is an independent, non-profit source of news, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.