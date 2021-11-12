How to make your WhatsApp look like iPhone; new mode for Android devices?

WhatsApp is one of the most versatile applications, since it allows you to modify the font, add wallpapers, change the sound of notifications, etc. What’s more, If your mobile device uses the Android operating system, it is possible to view your WhatsApp in the style of iOS. At Marca Claro, we share this new and simple trick to modify your WhatsApp style.

How to put your WhatsApp in iPhone mode?

To put your WhatsApp in iPhone mode, you need to remove the official application; however, you can keep your conversations and your information in the Backup option. Next, follow these steps:

Delete the official WhatsApp application.

Download the file from the following link: https://www.mediafire.com/error.php?errno=320&origin=download

Download the file from follow link: https://www.mediafire.com/file/qu2cqu8dj2s8ibf/Themeios7.70.zip/file

Find the downloaded files in the Files folder of your mobile device.

Open the new WhatsApp and restore the Backup.

Inside, choose the Themes option.

Immediately, the appearance of your application will change.

How to have iPhone-style emojis on Android?

To have iPhone-style emojis on Android, we suggest you use a tool and / or application. Here are some examples: zFont or iFont. In both, you will find the iOS emojis saved in files. It is only a matter of downloading them to be able to use them on your mobile device Android operating system. You will automatically have more than 3,000 emojis at your disposal.

