how to download this new version and everything it offers to its users

The instant messaging application WhatsApp It is one of the most used platforms worldwide. However, this year he suffered one of the worst falls, which affected his more than 2 billion users.

For some time, some people use a new version of the application. This is WhatsApp Plus, an unauthorized update, but it can be customized.

Among connoisseurs it has become quite popular due to the fact that it has different functions from the original version. For instance, provides “exclusive emoticons”, the legend “Online” can be hidden, the user defines who he can call and who not. Also, you can see the states that have been removed.

How to download WhatsApp Plus?

WhatsApp Plus, can be downloaded at this link https://apkzdescargar.com/whatsapp-plus/. Then, to install it, you must follow the following steps:

1. Delete original WhatsApp.

2. Go to Google Chrome and download WhatsApp Plus APK (executable file) from the page of your choice.

3. Check the URL to avoid downloading any malware or programs that could harm your computer.

Four. Install WhatsApp Plus to authorize Google Chrome.

5. Finally, WhatsApp Plus can be installed. You will need to specify a mobile phone number and choose where to export the chats from.

There are still many doubts about the security of Whatsapp plus in the world.

In case a warning appears that indicates that WhatsApp Plus cannot be installed, you must delete everything related to WhatsApp. To do this, go to Settings, Applications and in the search bar, type WhatsApp.

The latest version of the application also brings news such as:

– A new privacy and security system

– The ability to configure WhatsApp Plus with a “do not disturb” mode

– Hide the connection status and conversations.

– The “last seen” status can be blocked or suspended

– Enable automatic removal notifications.

– You can activate in a certain chat if you want connection alerts.

– You will no longer suffer from annoying ads in people’s ‘stories’, nor will it ask you to download other weird apps.

– It has the option to schedule messages and even determine if a blue check mark appears in case you have not responded.

– You can recover photos that have been deleted from a chat.

– You have the possibility to change the color of each section and download new themes as well.

