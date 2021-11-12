How to download the statuses of your WhatsApp contacts

Currently WhatsApp is one of the Applications to communicate most used in the world. Allows you to make calls, video calls and send messages. In addition to serving to share videos, images, stickers, gifs, documents and even your location with your contacts. But not only that, with time the app It has had improvements to adapt to new user trends. Thus, most of the people have the habit of posting details about their daily life and this is made known through the state.

But, you ask yourself, what are state?

The state are used in most social networks, only that in the others they are called “stories”. This feature allows you to share videos or images and add text, music, or gifs to them. But what makes them different from other types of posts is that they only stay for 24 hours and then disappear.

It is very likely that one of your contacts is shared a state of your interest that you would like to have in your mobile and here we are going to explain step by step how to download or save them.

How to download WhatsApp statuses?

Before starting the procedure, it must be clear that this function is only available for cell phones with operating system Android.

The first thing you should do is check that you have the latest update of the app. Go to the Google Play Store or your phone’s settings to make sure you don’t need to update.

Then you must enter the files of your mobile. Go to the internal storage and find the folder WhatsApp, inside go to “media”, there you will see the folders that correspond to the images, videos, voice notes, documents, stickers, among others, press the three upper points and choose the option “see hidden folders” and one that will appear It is called “status” enter this and you will see the state of yours contacts.



Since you did all these steps, you can easily save or edit those state. Although you have to remember that only the that are less than 24 hours old, after that time they will disappear from your folder, so you must carry out this procedure every time you want to save one.

Now that you know how to save state of your interest you should no longer be taking screenshots, which is not a good option because the quality is low.

Take your precautions

As you will see, it is very easy to carry out this function without having to use other Applications external and becomes useful when there is some state that we like, we find it interesting or fun. However, we have to clarify that we are not recommending this option for bad practices such as virtual harassment or to stalk someone.

Precisely because of the above, we recommend that you be careful with what you post since, as you have just seen, anyone in our contacts You can access and misuse our content.

It is better that you always take your precautions regarding the type of publications you make since WhatsApp is a app that has become relevant in the workplace and school, so it is better to be careful, so that your information does not fall into the hands of someone you do not love.

